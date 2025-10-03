With the government still in shutdown, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took the podium today to draw attention to the chaos unfolding in Portland, Oregon.

For months, Antifa radicals and left-wing mobs have been running roughshod over the city—and so far, they’ve faced little resistance.

Leavitt didn’t stutter: this lawlessness is over.

“What’s been allowed to happen in Portland—and we saw disturbing video footage of this last night—this is not peaceful protesting.”

She painted the picture of total destruction for all of the media to hear.

Battered officers, terrified residents, and damaged businesses. No more.

“This is left-wing anarchy that has been destroying this great American city for years, leaving police officers battered, citizens terrorized and business properties damaged.”

Leavitt went into chilling detail about recent violent attacks on ICE officers and federal property.

“Since early June alone, Antifa terrorists have laid siege to the ICE field office in South Portland. These radical left-wing lunatics have violently breached the ICE facility by using a stop sign as a battering ram, hurled explosives and other projectiles at law enforcement, repeatedly assault and dox officers, berate their law-abiding neighbors, and have even rolled out a guillotine in front of the ICE facility.”

She then called out the media sitting in front of her and made sure everyone in the room understood the gravity of the situation.

“More people should be reporting on that.”

She also made clear that the federal government is taking action.

“President Trump has sent federal law enforcement to protect federal assets and arrest those fueling this violence.”

Then Leavitt took aim at the Portland Police, who have largely allowed Antifa to operate unchecked.

Just last night, conservative journalist Nick Sortor was attacked by Antifa thugs while covering the unrest.

Instead of arresting the attackers, Portland Police arrested Sortor.

Leavitt slammed the police for punishing someone trying to document the chaos.

“Just last night, we saw an extremely troubling incident where conservative journalist Nick Sortor was captured on video being taken into custody by the Portland Police after he was ambushed by Antifa and was defending himself from these assaults.”

She laid out the injustice clearly.

“But instead of arresting these violent mob members night after night after night, who are ravaging this community, the police arrested a journalist who was there trying to document the chaos.”

“And everyone in this room should be extremely concerned about that.”

Leavitt explained how this case caught the attention of Attorney General Pam Bondi and The Department of Justice is now involved.

“The Department of Justice spoke with that journalist this morning, and they will be launching a full investigation into his arrest.”

That’s when Leavitt made a stunning announcement.

The administration is not going to sit back and watch Antifa terrorists burn Portland to the ground. There would be consequences.

In response to the left-wing anarchy and the arrest of Nick Sortor, she said the President is reviewing whether federal aid to the city should be cut.

“This incident is part of a troubling trend in Portland, where left-wing mobs believe they get to decide who can visit and live in their city. It is not their city, it is the American people’s city, and President Trump is going to restore that.” “I just spoke with the president about this, and he has directed his team here at the White House to begin reviewing aid that can potentially be cut in Portland.” “We will not fund states that allow anarchy.”

Portland’s chaos has put the spotlight on the consequences of unchecked violence, and the federal government is signaling it will no longer stand by while it continues.

