Democrats unleashed a coordinated AMBUSH on RFK Jr. at his Senate hearing yesterday.

But Calley Means just revealed the truth: They’re TERRIFIED because Trump + Kennedy are winning.

Then Means dropped a line about MAHA that will give goosebumps to anyone listening:

“There’s a spiritual force happening in this country. It cannot go back in the bottle. The Democrats do not know what to do.”

It was an all-out assault.

The Democrats came in swinging during RFK Jr.’s Senate hearing yesterday, unleashing what was clearly a coordinated TAKEDOWN effort against him.

The timing wasn’t subtle, this happened immediately after Kennedy fired CDC Director Susan Monarez and began overhauling the agency.

The old guard is panicking.

But while the attacks were loud, one voice stepped forward to explain why it all happened.

Appearing on Fox News with Jesse Watters last night, Calley Means—Senior Advisor to the White House on the Make America Healthy Again initiative—laid it out clearly.

Watters asked: “Calley, why the full frontal assault on Bobby Kennedy today?”

Means opened with a torching of the Democrats for being on the wrong side of history—attacking the two most popular figures in America: RFK Jr. and President Trump.

“I can’t psychoanalyze craziness but I can tell you that Democrats are on the wrong side of history. The two most popular political figures in America right now are President Trump and Secretary Kennedy.”

He said their message is resonating deeply with the public—especially with mothers who are watching childhood disease rates explode.

“I think a lot of that is because they were right on this MAHA message.”

“Every single mom here watching is concerned about the cascading rates of autism, of diabetes, of cancer, of heart disease, of almost every single chronic condition skyrocketing among children.” “All these conditions are EXPLODING and Bobby sending a message, putting a light with President Trump’s full support on that mission is waking the country up.”

But Means said it’s not just about the message….it’s every bit as much about momentum. He explained that the Trump-Kennedy health agenda is racking up wins quickly, and the left knows it.

“The second problem the Democrats have is that Bobby and President Trump are winning.”

He rattled off just some of the accomplishments from this year:

“Baby formula standards—reformed.” “Food dyes—eliminated.” “Fluoride in water—removed.” “Academic freedom—restored at the NIH.” “Vaccine injury—acknowledged. “Drug prices—lowered.” “Child mutilation, which many leading people at the CDC were supporting until their final day—that’s ended.” “Nutrition guidelines will be reformed.” “Nutrition education in med-school will be instituted.” “The FDA will approve more drugs, we will see more innovation than at any time in American history.”

That was quite a list, but was also shot across the bow to every Senator in that hearing who’s taken Big Pharma money—and a reminder that what Democrats promised for years, Trump and Kennedy are now delivering.

That’s when the tone shifted.

Means got emotional as he described what MAHA is starting to feel like to people across the country.

The segment was no longer about policy.

Means was tapping into something much deeper—something he described as a “spiritual force” that’s rising in America alongside the MAHA movement.

It was an incredible moment.

“There is something much deeper, much more spiritual happening.” “Bobby Kennedy and this unlikely, miraculous coalescing with President Trump, I think has awoken something very special.”

He described an awakening spreading across the country—not just in Washington, but around kitchen tables, farms, classrooms.

People are waking up to the root causes of chronic disease and reclaiming their power to heal.

“There is awakening in this country, people around the kitchen table, people on farms, people in classrooms, people are awakening to the root cause of chronic disease.” “There’s a spiritual force happening in this country. It cannot go back in the bottle.”

“The Democrats do not know what to do.”

And then he made it personal, urging people to keep supporting the two men leading this charge.

“Everybody watching, there is something special happening in there. Bobby Kennedy is fighting, you can see that. We need to keep supporting him and President Trump.”

It was a clarion call that will give goosebumps to anyone who voted for the change that Bobby is fighting for from within the swamp.

To close things out, Jesse Watters grounded the conversation in what matters most—health.

Watters: “If you don’t have your health, you have nothing. You have absolutely NOTHING.”

“And if this country does not wake up to that, we don’t have a country. It’s as simple as that. It’s just a big enough crisis as the debt, as nuclear war. I mean this is everything.”

Then came the important question: could this health revolution become bipartisan?

“Do you see the Democrats changing at all?” Watters asked.

“If we can come together on an issue like this, I mean this country, there’s no telling what it could do.”

Means said the door is open. The invitation is there. But he’s not seeing them walk through it.

“That is the invitation from the Trump administration. I can tell you Jesse, I am inspired, seeing around the table. We are asking, and behind closed doors, how do we get kids to eat healthier food? How do we get kids to exercise more?”

“We are talking at the highest levels about the MOST positive things.” “This is an invitation to the American people, this is an invitation to Democrats to have a mature conversation about the most important issue in the country.”

But he also made clear exactly what’s standing in the way.

“And because of Trump derangement syndrome, which I fear is one of the most pernicious conditions in America and incurable, that Democrats are simply attacking this message, which is resonating across America, across independents, across women, across young people, across even Democrats.”

His final message was a direct plea to Democrats. Stop the attacks on Bobby. Come to the table.

“I am begging the Democrats, instead of attacking Secretary Kennedy and President Trump when they are right on this existential stakes of our chronic disease crisis, come to the table.”

“We are accomplishing things that Democrats have talked about for 20 years, never got done, and we welcome their support. But unfortunately it is nowhere to be found.”

Means had just delivered one of the clearest indictments yet: a bipartisan health revolution is within reach—but partisan hatred is attempting to sabotage it.

And until that changes, the real crisis won’t be chronic disease. It’ll be the political disease that keeps healing out of reach.

