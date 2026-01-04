This morning on CBS’ Face the Nation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave viewers a masterclass in foreign policy clarity.

He cut through confusion, pushed back hard against host Margaret Brennan, and made it crystal clear why the recent Maduro raid in Venezuela unfolded the way it did.

Brennan struggled to grasp why the operation didn’t capture every high-value target. Rubio, however, wasn’t there to play games.

Brennan began by highlighting the fact that many of Maduro’s top guys, including Venezuela’s defense minister, Vladimir Padrino López — with a $15 million U.S. bounty — remained in place.

BRENNAN: “The defense minister, who has deep ties to Russia, $15 million price on his head. He is still in place.”



“I’m confused. Are they still wanted by the United States? Why didn’t you arrest them if you are taking out the narco terrorist regime?”

Rubio fired back immediately.

RUBIO: “You’re confused? I don’t know why that’s confusing to you. I mean, it’s very simple…”

BRENNAN: “They’re still in power!”

Rubio leaned in with a dose of reality.

He reminded viewers that the mission wasn’t about going on a weeks-long manhunt across the country. It was surgical.

RUBIO: “You’re going to go in and suck up five people?”



“They are already complaining about the one operation!”

But Rubio’s point was simple; if this is the reaction to an operation to extract a single person, could you imagine the uproar if it was an extended mission to extract four more?

“Imagine the howls we would have from everybody else if we actually had to go and stay there four days to capture four other people.”



“We got the top priority.”



“The number one person on the list was the guy who claimed to be the president of the country that he was not, and he was arrested along with his wife who is also indicted.”

Rubio walked through the complexity of the operation itself — landing helicopters on a military base, reaching the target within minutes, subduing him and his wife, handcuffing them, reading their rights, and extracting them safely.

“That was a sophisticated and frankly, complicated operation.”



“It is not easy to land helicopters in the middle of the largest military base in the country. The guy lived on a military base.”



“Land within three minutes, kick down his door, grab him, put him in handcuffs, read him his rights, put him in a helicopter and leave the country without losing any American or any American assets.”

He made the point everyone watching needed to hear, this wasn’t sloppy or incomplete. It was smart, precise, and dangerous in ways most people don’t even consider.

Rubio finished off Brennan by calling out her absurdity directly to her face.

“That’s not an easy mission and you’re asking why didn’t we do that in five other places at the same time?”



“I mean, that’s absurd!”

Brennan’s original point had just been eviscerated in real time.

Then Rubio drew a crucial distinction, one too often missed in media coverage: the Maduro operation is not comparable to America’s past foreign interventions in the Middle East.

RUBIO: “We have been very clear from the beginning because too many people still analyze everything in foreign policy through the lens of 2001 to 2015 or 2016.” “The whole foreign policy apparatus thinks everything is Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan. This is not the Middle East. Our mission here is very different. This is the Western Hemisphere.”

He went on to describe the stakes in Venezuela in stark terms.

“Within the Western hemisphere, we have a country, potentially a very rich country that has cozied itself up—to Iran, has cozied up to Hezbollah, and has allowed narco trafficking gangs to operate with impunity from their own territory, allows boats with drugs to traffic from their territory.” “And we are addressing that.”

Rubio’s answers cut through the narrative that a single operation was somehow incomplete or misguided.

He reminded viewers that the goal was focused, the operation precise, and the risks calculated — all while avoiding unnecessary prolonged engagement that could endanger U.S. personnel or assets.

In doing so, Rubio provided a masterclass in context and realism that’s often missing in political media. Especially within the mockingbird MSM that goes out of their way to attack Trump for anything they can find.

He broke down why targeting one high-value leader and his associates was a strategic choice, rather than a failure to act, and why the mission should be measured by what it accomplished, not by hypothetical “what-ifs.”

