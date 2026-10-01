Last night, California gubernatorial candidates Steve Hilton (R) and Xavier Becerra (D) faced off in a heated CNN debate.

The hourlong duel saw the two candidates slug it out over some of the biggest issues facing voters in California, including soaring taxes, illegal immigration, AI regulation, housing and homelessness.

Becerra, who previously served as HHS Secretary under President Biden, came into the debate as the leading Democrat in a blue state. But last night belonged solely to Mr. Hilton.

From the moment Hilton stepped onto that stage, he was launching brutal attacks at Becerra, and his arsenal was deadly.

He came prepared with numbers, receipts and specific examples from Becerra’s record.

However, there was one moment that changed everything.