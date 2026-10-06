MS NOW recently went to Michigan to speak with two groups of Democrat voters who both supported Rep. Haley Stevens in the Senate primary.

The first group was Black voters from Wayne County, and the second was Jewish Democrats from Oakland County.

Both groups delivered the exact same message to Abdul El-Sayed — They are NOT sold on him.

Just for context, Jewish voters make up roughly 1.5–2% of Michigan’s electorate, while Black voters account for around 12% of the state’s voters.

Historically, Democrats have rarely ended up winning in Michigan without a strong statewide Black voter turnout.

Without both of these groups supporting his campaign, El-Sayed could be in MAJOR trouble in November.

MS NOW perfectly captured two moments that show exactly what Democrats are dealing with in Michigan.

MS NOW started with Black voters from Wayne County, asking them about the Senate race between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers.

It didn’t go well for El-Sayed.

You don’t even have to listen closely to what these voters are saying. They outwardly feel as though their votes are being taken for granted. The same thing could be said about any Democrat race across the United States. The DNC automatically assumes that Black voters will vote Democrat, regardless of the candidate.

VOTER 1: “I think there’s some missed opportunities for him to help us know who he is, help us understand him. We don’t know him.”

VOTER 2: “I think he’s taking advantage that we as Black people are Democratic, and he thinks we’re going to vote for him anyway. And I’m like, no, sir! I’m going to put uncommitted down on that little circle and move on.” “If you’re going to Congress to represent me, I need you to talk about what’s going on in this community.”

That’s the bottom line.

El-Sayed is banking on the Black vote in Michigan, but from what these voters are saying on the ground, that’s far from guaranteed.

But El-Sayed performed terribly with Black voters in Detroit during the Democratic primary, receiving just 31% of the vote against Haley Stevens.

Hence why they’re bringing in former President Barack Obama to stump for him.

They must see some internal polling that does not look good for El-Sayed.

When MS NOW asked a third Black voter what would take him “over the finish line” to vote for El-Sayed, his answer was even more troubling for the El-Sayed campaign.

VOTER 3: “I don’t what I’m going to do. Honestly…”

Pressing again, MS NOW asked this voter what was holding him back from voting for for El-Sayed.

VOTER 3: “Not knowing enough about him.”

At the end of the day it comes down to a trust issue, and for the Black community in Michigan, voting for El-Sayed could be a bridge too far.

The block of Jewish Democrat voters also had similar concerns about voting for El-Sayed.

At one point, a Jewish, lifelong Democrat from Oakland County, Michigan admitted on MS NOW that she’s likely going to vote for Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed.

You just know MS NOW hated airing this moment. It was an incredible display of the consequences of electing radical Democrat candidates. Eventually, voters will simply bow out and cross party lines.

VOTER: “My daughter goes to University of Detroit Mercy. She’s in her second year of law school, and she has to hide being Jewish.” “And it’s a hard thing to say when October 7th came. Horrible for her. Lots of tears...” “I may go to Mike Rogers. Sorry, guys.”

It was a pretty remarkable admission from a lifelong Democrat.

Just imagine how many more stories like this are going to come out as November gets closer.

Your paid subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support!