It’s far worse than anyone realized.

Last night, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty opened his show with a segment that made a lot of people uncomfortable — and that was the point.

While most major outlets are focused on the political drama of the ongoing government shutdown, Finnerty zeroed in on something that the rest of the media has carefully avoided talking about: the shocking scale and misuse of America’s food stamps program.

As Democrats warn that millions will lose access to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Finnerty challenged viewers to look past the emotional talking points and ask a more basic question — who is actually receiving those benefits?

“If the government shutdown continues, 42 million people, not Americans, 42 million people living in this country will lose SNAP benefits.”

He reminded his audience that “SNAP” is just the latest rebranding of the old food stamps program — part of a larger trend he says the left has perfected over the years.

“If you’re asking yourself what are SNAP benefits? Well, SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and SNAP is just the catchy New Democrat-approved word for food stamps. They’re food stamps.”

From there, Finnerty launched into what could only be described as a rapid-fire takedown of political word games — the quiet way language has been manipulated to make controversial policies sound compassionate, and failures sound noble.

“The left do this a lot. They change the language and confuse and shame people into compliance. You can’t say that, that’s offensive!”

He listed example after example, showing how this “linguistic sleight of hand,” as he called it, has reshaped how Americans even think about key issues.

“Sex change surgery is now ‘gender affirming care.’” “Illegal aliens are now ‘undocumented citizens’, and no one is homeless anymore, they are now ‘unhoused.’” “Your master bedroom is now the ‘primary bedroom.’” “NBA team owners—and this, one of the dumber ones—they are now ‘governors.’” “Global warming went from global cooling in the 70s and early 80s to global warming to now, ‘climate change.’”

At one point, Finnerty even poked fun at how far this trend has gone culturally:

“And the gay community now include a full one third of the alphabet, LGBTQIA+, and it keeps going.” “Mom has become ‘birthing person’ and no one’s overweight anymore. Have you noticed this? No one’s overweight. They’re all ‘plus size’, plus size models, plus size clothes, plus size everything. Still get heart disease though.”

But behind the humor, Finnerty’s argument carried a serious warning: when you change the words, you can change the moral frame — and that’s exactly what’s happened with SNAP.

After years of bureaucratic renaming and political hand-wringing, what began as a temporary safety net has quietly become a way of life for tens of millions.

“Back to the food stamps. Did you have any idea that 42 million people in this country were on food stamps before yesterday? I did not, we did not as a team.” “42 million people are collecting money from a government program that started during the Great Depression to help people get back on their feet. And now we’ve got 42 million people living off that program permanently, a program that was always meant to be temporary.”

That statistic — one in seven adults in America — floored him.

“That means one in every seven adults in this country are on food stamps. 1 in 7. Think about that. Another Democrat grift just totally exposed by Democrats.”

He accused Democrats of pretending to care about the potential loss of benefits during the shutdown, even though the program’s current state is the result of their own policies.

“But the left spent the day pearl clutching on TV that people are going to lose their food stamps this weekend during a shutdown that the Democrats started.”

Then Finnerty did something the corporate media never does, he pulled the numbers.

Using federal and immigration data, he broke down who’s actually benefiting from SNAP today, and the results, should outrage taxpayers.

The data speaks for itself.

“There are 42 million people in this country that need food stamps on a weekly basis.” “And we’re saying ‘people’ deliberately instead of Americans because most of the people that are on food stamps aren’t even from this country.”

He then laid out the figures:

“45% of Afghanistan immigrants are on food stamps.” “42% of Somali immigrants, 34% of every immigrant from Iraq, 23% of Haitians.” “59% of ALL illegal aliens are collecting food stamps, meaning that most of the people getting food stamps from the U.S. Government and the U.S. Taxpayer are not even Americans.” “Think about that.”

For Finnerty, that last line said it all.

The program once designed to give struggling citizens a lifeline has been expanded beyond recognition, serving millions who crossed the border illegally, funded by Americans who are working harder than ever just to get by.

“And we didn’t know about any of this before the government shutdown started.” “But thanks to Democrats, we can confirm tonight that millions of Joe Biden, illegal aliens, people who crossed the border when Joe was president, are now collecting food stamps from a program funded by hardworking American taxpayers.”

This was a total exposition.

The numbers were damning. But what Finnerty exposed went deeper than a policy failure, it revealed a mindset baked into modern Washington: reward dependency, punish self-reliance, and hide behind soft language to make it all sound compassionate.

It’s a cycle that keeps repeating. Change the words, distort the meaning, and hope the public never connects the dots.

But in one monologue, Finnerty connected them all.

