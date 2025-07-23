The Deep State is in SHAMBLES.

Tulsi Gabbard just made Obama GAG on his own Russia Collusion Hoax. CNN tried to censor the moment.

But that didn’t stop her from dropping a NUKE, calling Obama’s ties to the scheme “IRREFUTABLE.”

Then came a new bombshell: Turns out Putin held back CRIMINAL dirt on Hillary before the 2016 election.

This was a wild press conference. Watch it all unfold.

It’s finally happening.

After years of speculation, suppression, and denials from every corner of the establishment...the truth is coming to the surface.

The declassified report is here.

And it proves what many have suspected for years: President Obama wasn’t just aware of the Russia Hoax.

He was behind it.

What started as a standard White House press briefing, quickly evolved into a historic disclosure.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped aside and introduced Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

What followed was a controlled demolition of the official narrative.

“At President Trump’s direction and with support from House Intel Chair Rick Crawford, today we released the declassified oversight majority staff report from September 2020.”

Then came the nuke.

“There is IRREFUTABLE evidence showing President Obama and his national security team knowingly created a false intelligence report to sell the narrative that Russia helped Trump win the 2016 election.”

“They made it up. It wasn’t true.”

Gabbard laid out the full scheme:

“They used fake sources, suppressed real intel, and ignored standard tradecraft to push a lie.”

“They conspired with the media to undermine President Trump and launched a years-long coup against his administration.”

“This should concern every American. It’s not about party—it’s about our democracy.”

This is the biggest political scandal in modern U.S. history.

That wasn’t conjecture.

That was the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, standing in the White House, telling the American public that a sitting president weaponized the intelligence community to interfere in a presidential election—and take down his successor.

The paper trail is now public.

“We’re here today because the American people deserve the truth, they deserve accountability, and they deserve justice.”

She outlined three separate data points now declassified and available for anyone to read: ODNI records, the DOJ’s “Clinton Annex,” and a full oversight report from the House Intelligence Committee.

“All come back to and confirm the same thing.”

“There was a gross politicization and manipulation of intelligence by the Obama administration, intended to delegitimize President Trump even before he was inaugurated, ultimately usurping the will of the American people.”

And now, it’s all on the table for the American people to see.

But Gabbard wasn’t finished.

She turned next to Hillary Clinton.

And to a revelation that changes the entire framing of 2016.

Gabbard laid out how according to the report, Vladimir Putin withheld the most damaging material he had on Hillary Clinton....because he believed she was going to win.

CRIMINAL material.

“I’m going to go over the key findings from the House Intelligence report, which investigated the claims that were made by an intelligence community assessment ordered by President Obama and published in January of 2017.”

“First, Putin’s principal interest relating to the 2016 election were to undermine faith in the U.S. Democratic election process, not show preference of a certain candidate.”

“In fact, this report shows Putin held back from leaking compromising material on Hillary Clinton prior to the election, instead planning to release it after the election to weaken what Moscow viewed as an inevitable Clinton presidency.”

But the real scandal wasn’t just what Putin had.

It’s what the Obama administration did to hide it.

“In the January 2017 intelligence assessment that president Obama ordered, John Brennan, who was CIA director at the time, and the intelligence community intentionally suppressed intelligence that showed Putin was saving the MOST damaging material he had in his possession about Hillary Clinton until after her potential and likely victory.”

And the content of that dirt? Nothing short of explosive.

“The report goes into great detail about the information Russia and Putin had on Hillary Clinton, which included possible criminal acts, like secret meetings with multiple named U.S. religious organizations, in which State Department officials offered in exchange for supporting Secretary Clinton’s campaign for the presidency, significant increases in financing from the State Department.”

They had the information. They buried it.

And they lied about what Russia’s intentions were.

Right on cue, CNN punted with what could only be described as: damage control.

Just as Gabbard began walking through the most critical conclusions...CNN cut the feed.

She had just said:

“Multiple intelligence community assessments released in the months leading up to the November 2016 election concluded that Russia had neither the intent, nor capability to impact the outcome of the U.S. election—”

And then the she was muted as a network commentator was heard softening the blow:

“We’ve been listening there to the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, continuing on what has now been a multi-day effort—to attempt to back up the… quite extreme allegation that President Obama is guilty of treason and that he worked in some sort of ‘conspiracy’ with Hillary Clinton, etc.”

No debate. No context. Just the kill switch.

The irony wasn’t lost on anyone watching: an intelligence official presenting newly declassified evidence...muted mid-sentence, while a TV anchor reframed her words as a “conspiracy.”

Back in the briefing room, Gabbard didn’t waver.

She closed with a clear summary of what the public now had in front of them.

This was a HISTORIC abuse of power and levels of corruption never before witnessed by the American people.

“The implications of this are far-reaching and have to do with the integrity of our democratic republic.”

“It has to do with an outgoing president taking action to manufacture intelligence, to undermine and usurp the will of the American people in that election, and launch what would be a year’s long coup against the incoming president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

She finished simply: “Thank you.”

This wasn’t Watergate.

It was orders of magnitude beyond it.

But there was one final moment. An epilogue if you will.

A reporter asked what no one else in the room wanted to say out loud.

“Do you believe that any of this new information implicates former president Obama in criminal behavior?”

Gabbard didn’t blink.

“We have referred and will continue to refer all of these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this.”

“For even President Obama?”

“Correct.”

And then the final blow:

“The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama LEADING the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment.”

“There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”

It’s all out now. No more hiding. No more denials.

The cat is officially out of the bag, and what comes from it?

That is the million dollar question.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.