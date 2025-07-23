Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
Jul 23

I am thoroughly loving the exposing of, and downfall of Chief Traitor Barack Obama. God is good!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Netra Halperin's avatar
Netra Halperin
Jul 23

Go Tulsi!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture