Victor Davis Hanson just EXPOSED how the Left UNDERMINED democracy while pretending to defend it.

He laid out three UNDENIABLE examples.

Now they’re POWERLESS—standing atop a house of cards.

Then came one of the most BRUTAL indictments of the modern Democrat Party:

“You have been the most vicious and the most abject subverters of democracy, all for the short term gain of destroying Donald Trump.”

Victor Davis Hanson just held a mirror up to the modern Democrat Party the reflection wasn’t flattering.

According to Hanson, their entire political strategy now hinges on a single claim: that they are “saving democracy” from Donald Trump.

But peel back the rhetoric, and the reality looks very different.

“The Democrats have a new narrative. The left in general does, that they are ‘saving democracy’ from Donald Trump, and that justifies almost any means necessary to achieve the end of destroying or preventing Donald Trump from governing effectively.”

Hanson laid out in simple terms the glaring contradiction:

“The problem with all of this is they are destroying democracy to destroy Donald Trump.”

It’s not even a metaphor. It’s a direct inversion of what they claim to stand for.

And to prove it, he walked through exactly how this mindset has played out in real-time.

Take gerrymandering.

Hanson pointed to it as a textbook example of the left projecting what they’ve already done onto their opponents.

Now that Republicans are playing by the same rules, Democrats are screaming foul.

“One of the issues that they are agitating is the redistricting of congressional districts in Texas, in California now,” he said.

“And the general problem that the left has is if you look at gerrymandering to make these jigsaw puzzle piece-like districts, the left is way ahead of the right.”

He pointed out that in many states where Trump won 40–50% of the vote, Republican representation in Congress doesn’t come close to matching that.

And he backed it up:

“There’s been sophisticated studies of gerrymandering, and it boils down to the Republicans are short, some 6 to 10 seats in the House based on the proportion of the national vote they have received.”

So why the outrage now? Because Democrats fear losing their edge.

“The Democrats know that, but they’re angry about the Texas reapportionment and gerrymandering, and their attitude is we’ve already gerrymandered our states to the maximum. Don’t dare try to emulate us.”

When Republicans do, suddenly it’s a threat to democracy.

In response, Democrat blowhards like James Carville have doubled down on a new mantra: get tougher.

But as Hanson explained, the Democrats are already there.

“James Carville said that they have to get tougher. That’s the new mantra.”

And yet, he argued, they’ve been anything but restrained.

“Got to get tougher, got to get meaner. Cory Booker screams and yells and throws a fit about every three weeks in the Senate. Hakeem Jeffries picks up his baseball bat. There’s usually a video with the squad or representatives using the word ‘sh—’ or the F word, kind of pornographic.” “Jasmine Crockett periodically calls Donald Trump names that are—can’t be repeated on air. But you can see the anger.”

He paused before making the point crystal clear:

“They have been too tough.”

That set the stage for Hanson’s most serious charge.

The three earth-shattering scandals Democrats have orchestrated to cripple Trump weren’t just aggressive—they were unprecedented.

They make Watergate look like a tea party on the South Lawn.

“There’s been three great scandals in the 21st century,” he said.

“The first was the Russian collusion hoax that was prompted by Hillary Clinton and facilitated by the Obama administration on its way out, that almost destroyed the Trump campaign, sabotaged his transition, and ate up 22 months of his first two years.”

He continued:

“The second was the Biden, FBI and CIA—but especially the CIA and the intelligence agencies—got 51 people, former intelligence authorities, to LIE to the American people on the eve of the second debate to affect the 2020 election, and claimed, falsely, that Donald Trump was lying about the laptop of Hunter Biden.”

“That was a complete lie. It was Hunter’s laptop. We know, because the FBI had it in its possession and authenticated it.”

And then came the third.

“The great scandal that the Democratic Party and the obsequious media knew that Joe Biden was non compos mentis, he was not cognitively able to fulfill the office of the presidency.”

He described how they hid it from the public…until it became impossible to hide.

“When he finally challenged Donald Trump to a debate and melted and before our very eyes, sort of like the Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz, he melted into a non-entity.”

What an image. Maybe this could be used as a metaphor for the current state of the Democrat Party.

Melting.

Hanson broadened the lens.

He argued that when you line up the pattern of actions, from media lies to lawfare to ballot bans, one thing becomes clear: the Democrats aren’t protecting democracy.

They’ve been gutting it.

“If you look at the Democrats, they have staged three great scandals to try to destroy the Trump administration and by extension, democracy.”

Then he listed more. Each transgression against democracy stabbing like a dagger.

“They impeached Donald Trump twice. No one’s ever done that.” “They tried him as a private citizen. Nobody’s ever done that.” “They raided his home in Mar-a-Lago. That is a terrible precedent for an ex-president. No one has ever done that.” “They tried to get him off the ballot in 25 states. No one had ever done that.” “There were two assassination attempts during the campaign that had never happened before.” “They tried to debunk him and make it impossible for Donald Trump to write a check, whether from Morgan Stanley or Bank of America or any bank.”

So when Carville says Democrats are now going to get tough? They already did. Hanson says it’s TOTAL gaslighting.

“When James Carville says, we’re going to get tough, we’re going to get really tough, and we’re going to let in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC to get four senators, or we might have to pack the court to 13 justices, I’m thinking, well, you always were going to do that.”

He went even further.

“If you had not lost the House and Senate during the Biden administration, had you had a normal president that was in control of his mental and physical abilities, then you would have not only packed the court and not only, as you promised, let in two states, but in addition, you would have gotten rid of the Electoral College by the hook and crook of the National Voter Compact.”

“And more importantly, you would have abolished the Senate.”

That’s why the Democrats’ narrative is collapsing under its own weight.

“So the problem, James Carville, and Democrats, is that you have sabotaged democracy, and you’ve done things that no one has ever done before to an oppositional candidate, presidential transition, and president.”

Now, the consequences are finally catching up with them—not because they were too soft, but because they pushed too far and failed.

They are both powerless and rudderless, lost at sea.

“You’re furious because you’re on the 40% side of every issue that’s dear to you, from the trans issue to the border issue to the crime issue, to the Green New Deal issue, to foreign policy, and you have no political power.” “You don’t have the White House, you don’t have the Congress, you don’t have the Supreme Court.” “And your institutional power—the media, academia, the foundation—they are under assault.”

So now, he said, they’re spinning a new story to distract from what’s really happening.

“You’ve created this completely false narrative that you have to get tough… In fact, the opposite is true, everybody.”

Then he delivered the final blow with the grace and eloquence only Hanson could bring. It was knockout punch after knockout punch.

It cut directly to the core of Democrat Party—bare for the world to see.

“You have been the most vicious and the most abject subverters of democracy all for the short term gain of destroying Donald Trump.” “And now that’s boomeranging upon you, and you don’t like to see it happen to you, what you tried to do to Donald Trump.” “There’s a whole vocabulary cross-culturally for what is happening to you now. It’s called payback is a ‘blank’, karma, boomerang, do unto others as you should do unto you, only eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth.” “But this is called retribution and it’s fully earned for what you’ve done to democracy, as long as it’s legal and it’s necessary.” “You’re angry because you’re impotent, and you created false narratives that Donald Trump is doing what you have actually done.” “And what is that? Destroying democracy.”

It was BRUTAL, but it was accurate.

