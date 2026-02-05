This morning, President Trump addressed the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., and he didn’t hedge his message.

It was clear to anyone listening.

He told the room plainly that the country is heading back toward its roots — as a nation that believes in God, isn’t embarrassed by faith, and defends religious liberty without apologies.

Then he made an announcement that takes those words from principle to action.

One of the moments that immediately stood out came when Trump addressed something many modern politicians carefully avoid.

Standing before the audience, he said he isn’t afraid to speak openly about religion — or even to say the word “God.”

The line drew instant applause.

Trump reminded the crowd where America’s founding principles actually come from, declaring they were never meant to be handed out by government officials or bureaucracies, but rooted in something higher.

TRUMP: “But on that momentous day in 1776, history changed forever when our founders proclaimed the immortal that truth that echoed around the world and down all the way through time.” “They declared that all of us are made free and equal by the hand of our creator.”

He paused, then took a swing at today’s political class.

“A lot of presidents refuse to say that.” “They refuse to say that. Some refuse, some major politicians refuse to say the word God.” “They don’t want to say it. I say it.”

He drove the point home by tying faith directly to the founding documents.

“That we are endowed with our sacred rights to life, liberty and not by government but by God almighty himself.”

Moments later in the address, Trump pointed to what he described as signs of a broader spiritual shift underway across the country.

He noted increases in church attendance and new converts, saying some congregations are seeing dramatic growth.

TRUMP: “But some churches are seeing a 30%, 50% or even 70% increase in the number of converts and also the number of people going to church every week.”

That was all just set up a major announcement.

Trump revealed plans for a nationwide day of prayer, scheduled for May 17, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Americans from across the country will be invited to attend.

He described it not just as an event, but as a symbolic turning point. It was a rededication of the country “as one nation under God.”

“To support this exciting renewal this morning I’m pleased to announce on May 17th, 2026, that we are inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks and to — we are going to do something that everyone said, that’s tough.”

“We are going to rededicate America as one nation under God.”

The crowd erupted in applause.

Toward the end of his remarks, Trump shifted to foreign policy, focusing on Nigeria — where Christians continue to face brutal persecution.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, was in attendance as a guest, and Trump addressed the situation directly.

While speaking about the violence, Trump revealed he had personally ordered Secretary Pete Hegseth to carry out airstrikes targeting ISIS militants operating in Nigeria on Christmas day— and he explained why the timing mattered.

TRUMP: “I ordered powerful air strikes to decimate the ISIS terrorists who have been slaughtering Christians in that country by the thousands.” “It’s not even believable.” “We hit him so hard they still don’t know what the hell happened.”

He then shared that the strikes were deliberately scheduled for Christmas Day.

“And we were going to do it on a different day, I said no, do it on Christmas.” “So they understand it.”

The date was chosen to send a message to the Islamists.

“I specifically told Pete, I said hit them on Christmas day.” “Not earlier, and not later, right Pete?”

Trump finished the story with a blunt assessment of the results.

“And man, did he hit them!”

Trump’s entire 70-minute address at the National Prayer Breakfast was a blunt rebuke of modern politics — and a signal America is turning back to faith.

His message was America is a country that, in his view, should stand openly under God, and that he intends to make sure everyone remembers that.

