Today, President Trump made history by addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York City.

In his nearly forty-minute-long speech, Trump made it known to the globalists around the world that America is back.

He did not shy away from any of the tough topics. This was a no-holds-barred speech.

Trump looked the Iranian delegation directly in the eye and told them that the United States will not bend or bow to their terrorist regime.

There were a few moments when the place erupted into cheers for the president, and one where a delegation walked out.

Here were the best moments from the day.

Trump begins his address by declaring: “America is back.”

President Trump kicked off his speech at the UN General Assembly by reminding the world who’s boss.



It was definitely a statement right out of the gate.

TRUMP: “Mr. President, Mr. Secretary General, First Lady of the United States, distinguished delegates, ambassadors and fellow leaders — it’s my great honor to welcome the world to America, as we celebrate two-hundred and fifty years of glorious freedom Independence.” “Two and a half centuries after the cause of liberty found its home on this continent, I can report to you with pride that America is back and our country is stronger today than ever before.”

Trump then went on to tout the American economy, military and technology sectors as three of the most important areas where the United States leads the rest of the world.

“Our economy is the envy of the world. Our military is the most powerful on Earth. Our technology is second to none. And we are leading in virtually everything.”

“Our energy is fueling the planet. America is rising. Our nation is growing. Our power is expanding. Our country is doing better than ever before. And our future is very, very bright.”

For an opening message at the UN, Trump made it pretty clear what he wanted everyone in that room to hear —America is back, and the United States is operating from a position of strength.

Subscribe for 50% off today!

Trump touts U.S. economy as the best in the world.

From his opening statement, President Trump then went straight into the economy driving the nation.

He explained to the United Nations why the U.S. economy remains the number one powerhouse in the world.



Then he dropped some huge numbers. He was letting the world know that the United States remains open for business.

TRUMP: “From day one, my administration has worked to remove every single unnecessary regulation and obstacle to doing business in America.”



“We passed the largest tax cuts in American history and as a result, more money is being invested in the United States right now that has ever been invested in ANY nation anywhere in the world.”



“U.S. stock markets have set eighty all-time records and that’s just in the last twelve months.”



“We’ve secured commitments were twenty-one trillion dollars in new investment from all over the planet, compared to less than one trillion dollars in four years, in the previous administration.”

Trump seized the opportunity to double down on the how far the U.S. has come in just the past two years under his leadership.

“2 years ago, our country was dead.”



“And now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

The most secure border in American history.

After the economy came the border. What the president was about to reveal about the U.S. border was nothing short of miraculous.

Before taking office, he called it “the most dangerous border on Earth,” now, just two years after Biden’s border bloodbath, Trump had a new term to describe the border.

TRUMP: “Before I took office, we had the worst and most dangerous border on Earth, and now we have the most secure border in American history.” “Nobody comes in, unless they’re invited. Unless they have permission.”

Then he provided some statistics that no one will be able to refute. This is a massive win for border security.

“In the past sixteen months, ZERO illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States — and that’s done by some very sophisticated people. It’s not done by the Trump administration.” “Zero!”

Securing the border had many correlated effects, specifically violent crime, with the U.S. murder rate plummeting to its lowest level in over a century.

“As a result last year we achieved the largest drop in violent crime ever recorded.” “The murder rate has plummeted to its lowest level in 125 five years, since the year 1900.”

Trump went on to highlight the drastic measures that have been taken by his administration in American cities to eliminate violent crime.

“I sent our crime busters into Memphis, Tennessee and New Orleans, Louisiana and crime in each place went down over 80% — it’ll go down still further.” “More importantly, when I arrived on January 20th of last year in Washington, D.C., it was riddled with crime, and now crime is down 87% and we’re going for 100.”

But that was all a preamble for what came next.

Subscribe for 50% off today!

Trump sends a powerful message to Iran, and to those nations who ignore their threats.

It will go down as one of the most consequential moments of his entire address.