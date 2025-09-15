Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1d

He was an original. No faking. Just truth and honesty

He was sincere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
1d

Thanks Overton 🇺🇸. I also tuned in as I have done for 10 years now with Charlie. VP Vance did his friend well. I am still so sad that Charlie Kirk is gone to be with the Lord, I miss him 😢.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture