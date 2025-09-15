Today, Vice President JD Vance hosted The Charlie Kirk Show in honor of his late friend Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in cold blood last week.

It was a powerful tribute—one that brought together high-profile voices from Charlie’s inner circle, the Trump administration, and the broader conservative movement.

Each guest shared a personal story, a memory, or a moment that captured a piece of who Charlie was. And together, those stories formed a bigger picture. A portrait of a man who didn’t just build a show—he ignited a revolution.

Vance opened the show by reflecting on Charlie’s support—not just publicly, but behind the scenes.

He said that over the last several days, people had been sending him screenshots of texts. Messages where Charlie was advocating for him, pushing for his nomination as vice president, even when no one was watching.

“It’s such an honor to have people show me that Charlie said; ‘We want JD to be the VP nominee.’”

Then he paused, clearly moved.

“Do you know what it means to me, that such a good guy, such a good friend, such a lion and visionary of our movement was advocating for me?”

That’s why he chose to host the show today.

“So I wanted to use this show today to advocate for Charlie.”

Because even after he’s gone, the work Charlie was doing still matters. And it deserves to be carried forward.

Stephen Miller joined next, and as always, he brought the fire.

He said the very last message he ever got from Charlie Kirk wasn’t casual. It wasn’t small talk. It was a call to action—a strategic outline about how to confront left-wing organizations that were fueling violence in America.

Miller said he’s going to hold on to those words for the rest of his life.

He said he will “write those words onto his heart” and make it his life’s mission to carry this out.

“The thing about anger is that unfocused anger or blind rage is not a productive emotion. But focused anger, righteous anger, directed for a just cause, is one of the most important agents of change in human history.”

Then he made a vow. The word he used was “dismantle.”

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks.”

He wasn’t just talking—you could tell that he meant every word of it.

After Miller, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt joined the show, and shared how Charlie shaped the way she carries herself at the podium.

Vance asked her a great question:

“What do you take from Charlie Kirk the communicator?”

Leavitt didn’t have to think about.

She talked about how she’s carried one of Charlie’s signature habits into the White House briefing room.

“He would go to these campus reform events and he would say: If you disagree with me, come to the front of the line.” “And I find myself doing that in the briefing room, taking on the reporters who I know very much disagree with me and with the president.”

Now, Charlie’s spirit lives on, front and center at the White House press conferences.

Then Tucker Carlson joined the show.

Carlson shared something deeply personal about Kirk, someone he had called a friend for years. He revealed the single most important thing that people who didn’t know Charlie Kirk personally often misunderstood.

It explains everything about how Charlie lived, led, and loved.

Vance asked Carlson:

“What did people who only know him from radio or TV not appreciate about what a good guy he was?”

Carlson responded without a moment’s hesitation:

“That his Christianity was sincere and his commitment to Jesus was TOTALLY sincere.” “In his case, it informed every single part of his life—from his marriage, to the way he treated his children, to the way he treated his staff, to the way he approached disagreement, to the way he thought of other people.”

That was the foundation of who Charlie Kirk really was.

When RFK Jr. came on, he also shared something that most people didn’t know—Charlie Kirk wasn’t just a media ally, he was the architect behind one of the most pivotal alliances in modern American politics: MAGA + MAHA.

Kennedy said that Charlie was the one who helped orchestrate his endorsement of President Trump—timing, location, everything.

“I actually announced my endorsement of President Trump at Turning Point Rally in Arizona, which was his idea.” “For people who were there, remember it, there was all these kind of fireworks and sparklers on the stage when we shook hands, and that was all Charlie’s orchestration.”

That entire moment—the visuals, the energy, the symbolism—was Charlie’s vision.

And it worked, because it is now one of the most iconic images in American politics.

Then Kennedy took it back to the beginning.

He told the story of how their friendship started—not in some backroom strategy session, but during a time when he was being silenced everywhere.

“I first met Charlie in July of 2021. I had just written a book about Anthony Fauci, and he had me on his show for this very, very wide-ranging interview, in which he really let me talk a lot.” “Which was unusual at that time because I was not allowed to talk on most outlets.”

They were from different worlds, politically speaking. But by the end of that interview, something clicked.

“By the end of that interview I felt like I’d met a spiritual soulmate.” “And our friendship blossomed after that—and even during the campaign when he was strongly supporting President Trump, we always had a communication, an outreach.”

This is who Charlie truly was. He was about building bridges between people who still believed America was worth saving.

