This morning, President Trump took another big step toward fulfilling one of his biggest campaign promises—to restore faith in America and protect the religious liberty that so many feel is under attack.

Speaking at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., Trump stood before the White House Religious Liberty Commission and made it clear that this was a message about the future of faith in this country.

He didn’t dance around the issue either.

Trump called out what he sees as a growing hostility to religion coming from the left, especially within the irreligious Democrat Party.

He zeroed in on something shocking that Senator Tim Kaine said just last week.

Kaine made headlines when he said the idea of God-given rights was “extremely troubling” to him.

Trump wasn’t about to let that slide.

“The need for this commission has never been more clear than it was last week when the ineffectual Senator from Virginia, man named Tim Kaine, stated that the notion our rights come from our creator is ‘extremely troubling’ to him.”

Trump went on to say that this kind of thinking is exactly what the founders were warning about—that rights don’t come from government, they come from God, and that’s written into the DNA of America.

But these in fact were the words of tyrants, not politicians.

“It is tyrants denying our rights and the rights that come from God and it’s this Declaration of Independence that proclaims we’re endowed by our creator with the right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Trump landed a haymaker on Senator Kaine:

“The Senator from Virginia should be ashamed of himself—for many things.”

After calling out the attacks on religious freedom, Trump got personal for a moment and let people in on something that’s clearly close to his heart.

He talked about how faith in God isn’t just something mentioned in speeches or hung on a wall—it’s what keeps a nation grounded.

He said a strong America starts with bringing religion back into our lives and into the public square.

“We have to bring back religion in America. Bring it back stronger than ever before, as our country grows stronger and stronger.”

You could hear the conviction in his voice as he explained what keeps him going through all the battles he’s fought and won in the past 10 years.

“To have a great nation, you have to have to religion.” “I believe that so strongly. There has to be something after we go through all of this, and that something is God.” “We go through all of this for a reason, it’s not easy, believe me!”

From there, Trump pivoted to one of the most symbolic moments of the day—a tribute to the Bible itself.

He talked about how no book in history has shaped humanity the way the Bible has, and how its influence has been felt in every corner of civilization.

“For thousands of years the Bible has shaped civilization, ethics, art, literature and brought hope, healing and transformation to untold millions and millions of lives.”

Trump said the Bible is deeply woven into the American story, and that’s exactly why he wanted to do something special.

“The Bible is also an important part of the American story.”

And then came his own announcement.

He said he’d just donated his personal family Bible—one that his mother had given him and that was used during both of his inaugurations, to be displayed at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce that just moments ago I personally delivered the Trump family Bible given to me by my mother. I remember when she gave it to me.” “It was used in both my inaugurations and also display at the museum and I guess it will now be displayed right in the heart of our nation’s capital, right here.” “It’s an honor, that’s an honor.”

That Bible will now forever be a part of American history.

But the biggest moment of day was about to strike the room like a thunderclap from above.

It was a historic announcement.

First, Trump made sure to spotlight the people on the ground fighting for religious liberty—not just politicians, but students, parents, and everyday Americans.

One story stood out.

He told the crowd about a student named Hannah Allen from Honey Grove, Texas, who tried to organize a prayer with her classmates after a friend got hurt.

But school officials told them they weren’t allowed.

Hannah didn’t back down—and she ended up changing school policy.

That’s the kind of courage Trump said he wants to support at the federal level.

What followed was a MASSIVE announcement that could change the future of prayer at schools across America.

“To support students like Hannah, I’m pleased to announce that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in our public schools—and it’s TOTAL protection.”

That line brought the house down.

The crowd rose to their feet and the room ERUPTED in applause.

That announcement was then followed by the emotional peak of the entire event.

Trump introduced a 12-year-old boy named Shay from California.

He told the crowd what had happened to Shay in school…something no kid should ever experience.

“I’d like to have Shay come up and tell the story, it’s an amazing story.”

Shay walked up to the podium, shook the president’s hand, and stood tall, his voice steady as he shared his ordeal.

“Thank you again, Mr. President.” “Hi, I’m Shay. I’ve been a Christian my whole life and Jesus means everything to me.” “When I was in fifth grade, my school forced me to teach my kindergarten buddy about changing his gender, using a book called ‘My Shadow is Pink.’ The book said you can choose your gender based on feelings instead of how God made us.” “I knew it was not right but I was afraid of getting in trouble. After my family spoke up, the school treated us badly and kids started bullying me and my brother because of our faith and the school did nothing to stop it.” “It hurt a lot but I kept trusting God. I believe kids like me should be able to live our faith at school without being forced to go against what we believe. I hope no other family has to be through what mine did. Thank you.”

Shay was incredibly well-spoken for a 12-year-old.

You could feel the room stop for a moment. His story was raw and it was powerful. It resonated throughout.

To close out his remarks, President Trump doubled down on what this fight is really about: a return to freedom and a defense of America’s founding principles.

There would be no more apologies for believing in God.

“America has always been a nation that believes in the power of prayer, and we will never apologize for our faith.” “Ever. Ever. Never. Never.”

He made it clear that the days of bending to woke ideology are over.

“We will never surrender our God given rights. We will defend our liberties, our values, our sovereignty, and we will defend our freedom.”

And with the help of people of faith all across the country, Trump said this next chapter in America’s story could be something truly special.

“And with the help of amazing faith communities across the land—so many are represented with us today—we will truly make this the Golden age of America. That’s what we’re doing.”

He ended with one final promise, one that tied it all together.

“And together, we will make our country greater, stronger, more united and more faithful than ever before.”

This is a battle for the soul of the nation—Trump understands this and he’s not backing down one inch.

