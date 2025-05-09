RFK Jr. and Team MAHA Just Launched a Full-Scale Assault on America’s Broken Health System
The system was designed to keep people sick—but now he has the team to dismantle it.
The moment RFK Jr. sat down with Bret Baier at HHS, you could tell something was different.
He wasn’t alone. Sitting beside him were three of the most talked-about names in health right now—Jay Bhattacharya, Marty Makary, and Mehmet Oz.
They’re now running the NIH, FDA, and CMS.
This wasn’t just a symbolic lineup. It was a statement.
Kennedy is out to tear …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.