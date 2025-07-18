This is a TOTAL reset. America will no longer bow to gloablist health tyranny.

RFK Jr. just fired a warning shot at the W.H.O., flat-out REJECTING the IHR.

No more surrendering U.S. sovereignty to unelected bureaucrats.

Then Kennedy dropped the most chilling truth of all: “That opens the door to the kind of narrative management and propaganda and censorship that we saw during the Covid pandemic.”

RFK Jr. just fired a shot across the bow of global health tyranny.

Standing in front of an American flag, he looked straight into the camera and said what no other official has dared to say:

“We are rejecting the World Health Organization’s amendments to the International Health Regulations. And I want to explain why.”

With that, the United States is walking away from a treaty that would’ve handed an unelected global body the power to dictate our pandemic response—from lockdowns to travel bans to forced medical protocols.

“These regulations establish the legal framework that gives countries rights and responsibilities for managing public health events with global impact,” he explained. “And we’re not handing those rights over to the WHO.”

The message was clear: health emergencies will be managed in America, by Americans…not by bureaucrats in Geneva.

What Kennedy laid out next should alarm every citizen.

“The first reason is national sovereignty,” he said.

“Nations who accept these new regulations are signing over their power in health emergencies to an unelected international organization.”

He didn’t sugarcoat it:

“They could order lockdowns, travel restrictions—whatever measures they see fit.”

And the catch?

It doesn’t even take a confirmed emergency.

“In fact,” Kennedy warned, “it doesn’t even need to declare an emergency. ‘Potential public health risks’ are enough for it to initiate action.”

No vote. No checks. Just sweeping authority to act on what they claim “might” happen.

“If we’re going to give the WHO that much power,” he said, “we need a real public debate. Because if this is a treaty, the U.S. Senate needs to vote on it. That’s how our system works.”

Instead, the Biden administration tried to slide it through quietly.

Kennedy and Trump just blew that plan up.

But the real danger, Kennedy said, isn’t just control of movement....it’s control of speech.

“The new regulations require countries to establish systems of ‘risk communications’ so the WHO can implement unified public messaging globally.”

That’s not coordination. That’s COMPLETE censorship of the truth.

“That opens the door,” he warned, “to the kind of narrative management and propaganda we saw during the COVID pandemic.”

Think back: dissenting doctors silenced, public questions labeled misinformation, accounts suspended for asking basic questions.

And it gets darker.

“The agreement also contains provisions about global health IDs, vaccine passports, and a centralized medical database,” Kennedy said.

“It lays the groundwork for global medical surveillance of every human being.”

This isn’t a conspiracy theory.

It’s printed in the pages of the WHO’s own documents.

And Kennedy reminded Americans what we already know: the WHO can’t be trusted.

“Maybe if the WHO were an infallible authority untainted by industry influence, we would consider accepting the new regulations,” he said.

“But the COVID pandemic demonstrated otherwise.”

“China withheld critical information about the outbreak for at least a month. And the WHO ran cover for them.”

RFK Jr. quoted the 2024 Congressional Oversight Report:

“The WHO was misinformed, denied access to China, and used as a cover for the Chinese Communist Party’s reckless actions.”

No accountability. No consequences. Just blind allegiance to power.

“These atrocities make one thing clear,” he said.

“We must strengthen national and local autonomy....to hold global organizations in check and restore a real balance of power.”

The WHO isn’t a neutral medical organization. It’s a political tool.

And it failed the world when it mattered most.

Kennedy closed with a message every American needs to hear.

“I don’t want to sound alarmist,” he said.

“The new regulations aren’t medical totalitarianism by themselves.”

“But they are a step in the wrong direction.”

And if you don’t stop it now, the next step will come even faster.

“That’s why we’re rejecting the amendments,” he said. “Not just on behalf of our citizens, but for the entire world.”

Because most countries don’t have the leverage the U.S. has.

“Even if the amendments are written to be non-binding, in practice it’s hard for many nations to resist...especially when they rely on WHO funding and partnerships.”

That’s why RFK Jr. and Donald Trump are taking the lead.

“We are not rejecting international cooperation,” he said.

“We can work with other countries without giving up our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without surrendering our national sovereignty.”

Then came the promise:

“That’s my commitment to you. That’s President Trump’s commitment to you. God bless you all—and God bless our country.”

A line in the sand. And a warning shot to the global health elite.

No more.

