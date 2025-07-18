Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TVO's avatar
TVO
Jul 18

Thank you Bobby 😊🦅🇺🇲🦅🗽⚖️THIS is what I Voted for 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roisin Dubh's avatar
Roisin Dubh
Jul 19

Straight for the jugular, no dancing around with fake politeness. He is a true leader.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture