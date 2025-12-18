Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie's avatar
Annie
2d

Hopefully it will enlighten the adults who actually believe you can change your gender too. I live in a libbie blue area. These idiots believe you can do this. Parents with a tranny kid wear it as a virtue signaling badge of honor. Look at me. Look at me. Disgusting. Thank you Secretary Kennedy and this administration for cutting off the funding for this evil mutilation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
2d

Blessings Mr Secretary .......... from myself, from our nation, from our Maker' .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Overton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture