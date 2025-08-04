For decades, the US government used YOUR tax dollars to fund childhood obesity, diabetes, and disease.

Today, that ENDS.

Six more states just CUT junk food from SNAP, ending taxpayer-funded poison for kids.

But nothing could prepare Big Food for what RFK Jr. revealed next.

A move he says will “begin to change America almost immediately.”

This is a paradigm shift.

The SNAP program...America’s primary food assistance initiative...has quietly bankrolled Big Food’s worst offenders.

Taxpayer dollars meant to help families eat were being funneled into ultra-processed snacks, sugary drinks, and junk food that is directly fueling America’s diabetes, obesity, and chronic disease epidemics.

That’s now changing.

At a joint press conference, Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a wave of new state waivers that will block junk food purchases through SNAP, also known as food stamps.

“So today I’m proud to sign six more waivers; for Florida, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado,” Rollins said, standing alongside Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“This is in addition to the waivers we’ve already signed for Iowa, Indiana and others across the country.”

Under federal law, SNAP typically prohibits states from restricting what recipients can buy.

But under the MAHA initiative, states can now apply for waivers to opt out of that default.

That gives them the power to finally say no to soda, candy, and processed garbage being paid for with taxpayer money.

“These SNAP waivers are just one piece of the MAHA effort,” Rollins explained.

“Together we are crafting sensical dietary guidelines for Americans.”

And just like that, what used to be untouchable...SNAP’s wide-open junk food allowance...is now cracking.

Then came the mic drop from Secretary Kennedy.

In plain terms, he laid out just how out of control SNAP spending has become—and who’s paying for the fallout.

It was a NUKE.

“We’re spending $405 million a day on SNAP,” he said.

“About 10% is going to sugary drinks. If you add candies to that, it’s about 13 to 17%.”

That means every day, over $40 million in taxpayer money is going to soda and sweets...often for children....under the guise of nutrition assistance.

Kennedy was blunt: this isn’t about banning soda, it’s about ending government-funded harm.

“If you want to buy a sugary soda, you ought to be able to do that, but the U.S. taxpayer should not pay for it,” he said.

“The U.S. taxpayer should not be paying to feed kids… with foods that are going to give them diabetes.”

He pointed out the double burden: we’re not just subsidizing the poison, we’re also paying to treat the damage.

“My agency ends up through Medicaid and Medicare, paying those injuries,” he said.

“We are going to put an end to that, and we are doing it step by step, state by state.”

This was the moment that Kennedy then pivoted to something even BIGGER: the food rules that guide everything from school lunches to military meals.

He revealed that the Biden-era dietary guidelines...clocking in at 453 pages...were not only incomprehensible, but riddled with industry influence.

“They were driven by the same commercial impulses that put Froot Loops at the top of the food pyramid and they were incomprehensible,” he said.

Now, a new set of MAHA-driven guidelines is on the way.

And unlike past versions written to appease lobbyists, Kennedy says these will be short, clear, and honest.

This was a MASSIVE shot across the bow to Big Food.

“I’m also working with Secretary Rollins on the dietary guidelines, which should come out next month,” he said.

“Coming out, I think [at] the end of September. Three months ahead of schedule.”

“We are going to release dietary guidelines that are about four, five or six pages long… that are understandable, that are simple, and will allow people to make good choices about their food.”

The change won’t stop at brochures.

Kennedy said the new guidelines will reshape institutional meals across America.

“They will drive changes in the school lunch program and prison lunches and military food, and they will begin to change America almost immediately.”

It was historic.

But fixing what Americans eat isn’t just about removing junk.

It also comes with the task of making real food available.

And that starts on the farm.

Kennedy stressed that no food policy will succeed without farmers on board. That’s why, he said, MAHA is working directly with the people who grow the nation’s food.

“We need to keep farmers as partners in the MAHA movement if we’re going to have nutrient-dense food.”

Rather than handing down rules from Washington, Kennedy’s team has been doing the work—meeting with over 130 farmers across the country to understand their needs, challenges, and solutions.

“We’ve had over 130 meetings with farmers to understand their concerns, to learn from them and to understand how we can help them transition towards more and more nutrient dense food.”

Kennedy made it clear: the future of American health begins in the soil.

Then came the final speaker: FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and he didn’t sugarcoat it [no pun intended].

“This is a historic day in the United States,” Makary said.

“This begins the end of the government subsidization of our obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance epidemic.”

He laid out the grim reality: American children are sicker than ever.

“Look at where we are today: 40% of our nation’s kids now have a diagnosed chronic disease. 31% have diabetes, prediabetes or insulin resistance.”

For too long, he said, we’ve focused on treatment costs, like insulin, without asking the deeper question: why are kids so sick in the first place?

“We can’t keep just talking about the price of insulin. We also have to talk about what we are feeding children,” he said.

“We need amazing treatments, and this FDA is committed to delivering cures and meaningful treatments.”

“But we have to talk about nutrients and fiber, not just Ozempic and other medications to medicate our nation. We’re medicating our nation’s kids at scale.”

Makary credited Kennedy’s long-time advocacy for pushing this shift from treatment to prevention.

“You got me motivated,” he said, turning to Kennedy.

“It’s just amazing to work in your leadership here.”

Then he closed with the moment everyone in the room could feel.

“For the first time ever, not just talking about how to fund our broken healthcare system—but how to fix our broken healthcare system by finally getting at the root issue. And that is the health of the population, starting with children.”

These were the words of someone committed to a revolution.

In somewhat of an epilogue to the historic announcements, a reporter asked Secretary Kennedy whether he plans to push even more MAHA initiatives through the administration.

Kennedy didn’t blink.

He said President Trump is all in on MAHA and holding him accountable at every step of the way.

“I mean, we have full support from the president,” Kennedy said.

“He wants this done. He wants—he promised to make America healthy again and he’s going to do that.”

Then, with a grin, he shared how closely Trump is following the mission.

“He called me last night—he calls me four times a week and says, where are you?” “Why aren’t people healthier yet?” “He’s keeping me under pressure.”

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.