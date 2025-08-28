Something’s wrong.

Another mass shooting. Another transgender perpetrator.

But Secretary Kennedy just went on live TV and UNLEASHED a firestorm:

For the first time, the NIH is investigating whether SSRIs and other drugs are fueling this wave of violence.

And the CDC? It’s about to be SHAKEN to its core.

In the wake of yesterday’s horrific mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the facts are beginning to come in, and once again, the shooter was transgender.

It’s a data point on a disturbing and increasingly visible trend.

Transgender Americans make up less than 1% of the adult population. Yet they are appearing in mass shootings at a rate that demands attention.

The question now falls on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy: What’s behind this troubling trend?

Kennedy has made it clear he’s determined to find out—and one possible clue may lie in the medications these individuals are being prescribed during gender transition.

Specifically: SSRI drugs.

For the first time, the federal government is openly exploring a possible link between these psychiatric medications and violent behavior.

Appearing on Fox News this morning, Kennedy was asked by Brian Kilmeade:

“You are dealing with a person who is trans, there was transitioning. Are you going to be examining at all some of the drugs that are used in order to make that transition happening, to see if it plays a role?”

That’s when Secretary Kennedy made the announcement:

“We are doing those kind of studies now at NIH.”

“We’re launching studies on potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and other psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to violence.” “Many of them—have black box warnings that warn of suicidal ideation and homicidal ideation. We can’t exclude those and those are studies we’re doing.”

This was very big.

So why hasn’t this already been investigated?

Kennedy pointed to a major blind spot in the system: HIPAA privacy laws, which have long shielded the data needed to examine the effects of these medications.

But the troubling warning signs have been there all along. They were just ignored.

“There are black box warnings on some of these psychiatric drugs that warn about in their clinical trials, they saw suicidal and homicidal ideation.” “We are going into that with an open mind.” “A lot of studies have not been done in the past because of HIPPA regulations, which protect the privacy of patients.”

That’s no longer going to stop him.

“But it’s something that right now we are looking at.” “We NEED to look at it and we need to explain why all this violence is happening and need to look at every possibility.”

They’re not ruling anything out. No more excuses.

And for the first time in years, the federal government is actually asking the hard questions.

Then Kennedy laid down a hard truth. The kind of violence we’re seeing today isn’t normal.

It’s not just rare—it’s a new phenomenon entirely.

“This kind of violence is very recent, it’s a new thing in human history.” “There was NO time in the past when people would walk into a church or a classroom and start shooting people.” “And it is not really happening in other countries.” “It’s happening here and we need to look at ALL of the potential culprits that might be contributing to that.”

If the pattern is new—and it’s mostly happening in America—then there must be a root cause that’s both recent and uniquely American.

Kennedy says it’s well past time to find out what that is.

The interview then turned to another massive story shaking public health leadership: the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez.

According to Kennedy, that firing wasn’t the end of anything. It was actually just the start of the purge.

It was just one director, but it was also a clear signal that the ROT at the CDC is finally being exposed.

“President Trump has very, very ambitious hopes for CDC right now and CDC has problems.” “We saw the misinformation coming out of Covid. They got the testing wrong, they got the social distancing, the masks, the school closures that did so much harm to the American people.”

He pointed out something truly shocking.

On the CDC’s website right now, they list what they consider to be the 10 greatest medical advancements of all time—and among them are abortion, fluoridation, and vaccines.

“Today on CDC’s website right now, they list the 10 top advances—the 10 greatest advances in medical science and one of them is abortion, the other is fluoridation, another is vaccines.”

To Kennedy, that list says it all. The agency is lost at sea. Its priorities are completely out of step with what the American people actually need.

“We need to look at the priorities at the agency, if there’s really a deeply, deeply embedded—malaise at the agency.” “We need strong leadership that will go in there and that will be able to execute on President Trump’s broad ambitions.”

Kilmeade then read a statement from Monarez’s attorney, who accused the administration of firing her for refusing to play politics.

“When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp ‘unscientific’, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda. For that, she has been targeted.”

Kilmeade followed up, pointing out that other top CDC officials have also resigned and asked Kennedy if it caught him off guard.

“She says you have a political agenda. Debra Houry, the chief medical officer has resigned. The infectious disease director David Jennings I think has resigned, as well. Is this something that caught you by surprise? What’s your reaction to people getting worried?”

Kennedy didn’t even blink. He didn’t have to.

“I think that no, it has not caught us by surprise.”

“Again, I cannot comment on personnel issues but the agency is in trouble and we need to fix it.” “We are fixing it and it may be some people should not be working there anymore.”

He’s not backing down one inch. There was no apology. No retreat from the Secretary.

For Kennedy, the mission is simple. Clean house and rebuild the CDC from the ground up on new, realigned values that focus on fixing the root causes of American health epidemics.

If a few bureaucrats can’t handle it—they’re free to step aside.

