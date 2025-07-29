RFK Jr. just called it a “SINISTER, SINISTER industry.”

He’s talking about 7-OH—a synthetic, legal opioid sold in vape shops and gas stations across America.

It’s fueling addiction and DESTROYING lives.

Secretary Kennedy knows that pain firsthand.

And what he said next could change everything for addiction in America:

“Our agencies have been asleep at the wheel for all of these other crises, and now we’re going to wake up, and we’re going to STOP this before it starts.”

At HHS headquarters this morning, something rare happened: a government agency admitted the warning signs were there...and said they’re acting before it's too late.

Dr. Marty Makary, the FDA Commissioner, opened the press conference by announcing the agency’s plan to schedule 7-OH—short for 7-Hydroxymitragynine—as a controlled substance.

Right now, the synthetic opioid is still legal.

It’s being sold in vape shops and gas stations across the country, disguised as “herbal relief” or “energy boosters,” but the damage it’s causing is anything but subtle.

Makary was direct.

The agency is recommending immediate DEA action and releasing a public report to alert Americans to what 7-OH is, where it’s sold, and what it does.

“Today, the FDA is announcing that we are initiating action to recommend scheduling 7-OH as a controlled substance by the DEA.”

“We are also releasing a report on 7-OH to educate the public, including the other names it goes by.”

He called it an attempt to stop history from repeating itself—this time before another OxyContin-style epidemic takes hold.

“We need to be proactive so we don’t get blindsided again.”

The next speaker was Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, and he made it personal.

“It’s an addiction that’s truly killing people,” he said.

“Because it leads them down a road that sometimes they’ll never recover from.”

You could tell from his tone, that this topic was deeply important to Sen. Mullin.

Then he turned toward Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., standing off to the side.

“We’ve known this was coming,” Mullin said.

“But this is the first time we’ve had someone at HHS who not only understands what this means—but is actually doing something about it.”

He paused.

“He understands addiction better than probably anyone in this room.”

Mullin described how the drug is being pushed—sold as “wellness,” labeled like candy, disguised to avoid regulation.

He didn’t beat around the bush: “They’re using every loophole they possibly can.”

He called the industry what it was: predatory.

And the packaging, he said, “looks like it came off the shelf of a cereal box.”

“This isn’t accidental. They know who they’re targeting.”

Then he turned back to Kennedy.

“Thank you. From my family—and every family that’s been through this—God bless you.”

It was both an honest and emotional moment.

Something was finally being done, and for American families struggling with addiction, they now had a fighter at HHS.

Secretary Kennedy took the stage. He wasn’t speaking from notes.

Rather, he described his own experience with addiction, and how easy it was to get hooked when drugs were already flooding the streets decades ago.

Even then, he said, you had to go looking. Now you don’t.

“I had to go to Harlem. Or the South Bronx. Or the Lower East Side,” he said.

“Now you can go to any gas station.”

He talked about meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DEA.

Together, they mapped out the spread of 7-OH.

It wasn’t random.

“They’re around military reservations in our country.” “They’re putting them around schools, they’re putting them in our poorest neighborhoods and now they’re putting them in every gas station.”

They come in flavors like cotton candy. They’re shaped like gummy bears. They’re being sold like toys.

Then he dropped the line that cut to the core of this epidemic:

“This is really a SINISTER, SINISTER industry.”

Kennedy ended with a message that hit harder than any applause line.

“For years, our agencies have been asleep at the wheel.”

And he’s right. Every opioid wave started with silence, then regret. And eventually....grief.

Then came his vow to the American people. It was promise to fix the broken system.

“Now we’re going to wake up. And we’re going to stop this before it starts.”

He looked at his team of fighters beside him:

“I want to thank all of these ladies and gentlemen for their commitment to making sure this doesn’t happen again—and for helping avert the fourth wave of addiction.”

“Thank you very much.”

The room clapped. Everyone understood the moment. It was a CLEAR warning. And finally, someone’s acting on it.

