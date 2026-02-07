Newmax’s Rob Finnerty pulled the curtain back on something European leaders and the mainstream press spend a lot of time dodging.

What’s happening across Europe didn’t just “happen.” It was allowed.

“50 million Muslims now live in Europe, at the turn of the century that number was less than 500K, and more are arriving every day.”

That demographic shift, Finnerty argued, was enabled by political elites who showed more interest in reshaping their countries than protecting the people already living there.

In his telling, it isn’t about immigration in the abstract — it’s about power, culture, and who Europe is being reorganized for.

It’s a war on Western civilization itself.

FINNERTY: “As the people who lead these countries try to do what Joe Biden tried to do here, and that is fundamentally change the racial and ethnic makeup of a nation.” “And make White Christians a minority in their own country.”

He pointed to England as an example of how fast that change has moved from theory to reality.

“In England alone, right now, ten major cities, including London, now have Muslim mayors.” “In a nation that was built around the Church of England, Muslims are now running major cities across the country for the first time in history.” “And the English want us to believe that this is all normal.”

“So this is not the Middle East. It’s not East Minneapolis even, that is England.” “And when you see images like that, you can’t help but ask why anyone, a prime minister or a president or a king would deliberately try to destroy their own country.” “Why would you do that? Why is this being done?” “And because European leaders still celebrate our failed experiment in open borders, it failed here in the United States, and because they’ve chosen to stand with radical Muslims over their own people…” “It’s because of all of these reasons, these countries are falling apart and failing.” “As the attack on Western civilization continues.”

The proof is in the pudding.

From there, he moved to the consequence Europeans are told not to connect to immigration at all: terrorism.

A decade of Islamic terrorist attacks on European soil, each one piling up with horrifying consistency.

In 2024 alone, Europe suffered 58 terrorist attacks, almost EXCLUSIVELY at the hands of by radical Islamic terrorists.

With each attack, the warning to anyone paying attention grew louder. It was clear what was happening and why it was happening.

And yet — the borders remained wide open.

Not isolated incidents, but a consistent pattern followed by total political inertia.

FINNERTY: “In November 2015, 130 people were killed in Paris, France, when ISIS terrorists carried out multiple attacks in one day, targeting crowded restaurants, cafes and large crowds.” “The French did nothing to close their borders.”

The same response followed attack after attack.

“In March 2016, 32 people were killed at an airport in Belgium after an ISIS terrorist attack.” “They did nothing to secure their borders.” “In July 2016, 86 people were killed when ISIS terrorists ran down a Bastille Day crowd again in France, and they did nothing to close the border.”

Finnerty pointed out that none of these massacres were treated as a breaking point.

The borders stayed open after the London Bridge attack. After the Manchester suicide bombing. After the Christmas market attack in Germany.

“None of this was enough to stop or even slow the flow of radical Muslims into Western Europe.”

According to Finnerty, the numbers now tell a story European officials won’t.

“According to the European Union Terrorism Report, Europe had 58 terrorist attacks in 2024 alone, and no elected official in Europe has done anything to address this problem.” “Think about that. 58 terrorist attacks almost exclusively by radical Islamic terrorists and nobody wants to talk about it.”

And despite the warning signs — despite the bloodshed, despite the blaring red alarms — radical Islamists are now being elected into office across Europe.

Finnerty zeroed in on one example that tells you everything you need to know.

A man named Shahid Butt.

He’s convicted terrorist, now poised to become a councillor in Birmingham, England.

FINNERTY: “And after 58 terrorist attacks in a single year, you have politicians like this being elected across Europe.”

Finnerty cut to a clip of Butt’s recent appearance on a podcast.

BUTT: “Do not take the Jews or Christians as your friends and protectors.” “People say, oh, what are you saying? We can’t make friends? You understand the verse, understand the context.” “Allah is telling you that these people, the disbelievers, will never be satisfied with you, no matter how much you bend over for them. They will never, ever be satisfied.” “So stick with your Deen, stick with with the Muslims, and for good or for worse,”

FINNERTY: “That is Shahid Butt, who was arrested in 1999 after planning to bomb the British consulate.” “Shahid is also currently the leading candidate to be the next mayor of a major city in England. And Shahid doesn’t think that Muslims should be friends with Jews or Christians.”

He provided a solution to chaos.

“We think Shahid should probably go back to his country because Shahid is not going to solve the terrorism crisis in Europe.” “No one in Europe seems to care about it.” “As European leaders continue to blame Donald Trump for their problems and then ask Donald Trump for our money, our taxpayer money, and our military protection, even you.”

The background only makes the situation harder to ignore. It’s beyond parody at this point.

Butt was jailed for five years in Yemen in 1999 after being convicted as part of a militant terror cell plotting attacks on the British consulate in Aden, an Anglican church, and a Swiss-owned hotel.

Now he wants to represent the very society he was accused of targeting.

He later claimed the trial was a “kangaroo court” and said he was tortured into a confession.

Butt was also jailed in Birmingham for violence tied to gang activity carried out under the banner of fighting the “far right.”

And yet, Finnerty noted, none of that has stopped his rise.

The picture Finnerty painted wasn’t complicated.

Borders are left open. Attacks keep happening. Radical figures gain power.

And leaders pretend none of it is connected — while still asking American taxpayers for money, protection, and military support.

In Finnerty’s telling, Europe isn’t confused about what’s happening.

It’s choosing not to stop it.

