“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” — Matthew 5:9

After the remarkable announcement last night that President Trump had secured a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, all eyes turned to the White House.

The world wanted to see the man who had done what generations of diplomats, presidents, and world leaders could not — bring peace to the Middle East.

Aside from a short call-in to Fox, President Trump had not yet spoken in detail about the breakthrough.

That changed today.

At the start of his cabinet meeting, Trump addressed the nation with words that will be remembered for decades:

“As you know, last night we reached a momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something some people said was never going to be done.” “We ended the war in Gaza and, on a much bigger scale, created peace that I think is going to be lasting — hopefully an everlasting peace in the Middle East.”

The room was still.

Every face reflected the gravity of what had been accomplished — a moment that, for many, felt like history unfolding in real time.

Then came the most emotional moment of the entire meeting.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the floor and delivered a heartfelt tribute to the president’s leadership.

It was eye-watering.

As he spoke, the magnitude of the achievement seemed to hit everyone in the room.

Months of hard work behind the scenes. Late nights. Endless phone calls. Media ridicule. It had all led to this moment.

The entire cabinet was about to erupt for the peacemaker in chief.

“I don’t know if—one day, perhaps the entire story will be told about the events of yesterday, but I suffice it to say, it’s not an exaggeration that none of it would have been possible without the president of the United States being involved.”

The Cabinet gave a long, standing ovation for the president.

Rubio continued:

“Not only is there no other leader in the world that could have put this together, Mr. President, but frankly, I don’t know of any American president in the modern era that could have made this possible.”

Then his voice caught slightly as he revealed the human cost.

“This weekend, because of that, at some point very soon we are going to see 20 living human beings emerge from the darkness into the light for the first time in two years.” “I think it will go down as a historic moment in the history of our country, and something our country should be very proud of.”

The sense in the room was clear, something profound had happened — something that transcends the noise of daily politics.

But it was Vice President JD Vance who brought the moment home, ending on a note no one else had addressed.

When it was his turn to speak, Vance not only praised the president’s achievement but also called out the media for the way they had treated Trump throughout the peace process.

“For months the fake news media attacked you, attacked the entire team, attacked your approach.”

Vance paused for a moment before continuing, his voice firm and steady.

“You know, the definition of insanity is to do the same thing again and again, expecting a different result. The reason we’re here is because the president actually charted a different course with a different team.” “He invested a lot of authority into Steve Witkoff in particular, and that’s why we’re here.” “It’s because you did something different—and I think it’s important to recognize that.”

By the time the meeting ended, there was a feeling that this day would be remembered as a turning point — not just in the Trump presidency, but in the story of America’s role in the world.

For the first time in decades, peace in the Middle East wasn’t just a talking point.

It was reality.

And the man at the center of it — Donald J. Trump — had just proven once again why his supporters call him the great disrupter.