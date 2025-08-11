Stop calling it a “hoax.”

It was a COUP—and Rudy Giuliani just tore the case WIDE OPEN.

He named WHO he believes was behind its origins—and said it has “all the earmarks of a CIA kind of conspiracy.”

But it’s what he said about President Obama that could lead to an INDICTMENT:

He hit the ground running.

Rudy Giuliani has a unique perspective on the Democrats’ Russia Coup against President Trump.

Not only is he a lawyer and American legal heavyweight, but he’s also experienced Democrat lawfare aimed directly at him.

Now he says Barack Obama will attempt to hide behind “presidential immunity” in the Russia Coup investigation....but there’s one major problem that could open the door to an indictment.

“You’re not immune for the rest of your life as president,” Giuliani said.

Speaking with David Harris Jr., he laid out Obama’s potential legal risk.

“Obama becomes a problem because he will invoke presidential immunity,” Giuliani explained.

“The decision the Supreme Court made that that helped Trump. The acts are kind of different… but there’s a problem for Obama.”

That problem, according to Giuliani, is the timeline.

“It continues after he’s president. So starting on January 1st, 2017, any participation of him in the conspiracy is not immune. You’re not immune for the rest of your life as president.”

In other words, immunity only applies to actions within a president’s term.

“So he’ll be immune if whatever allegations against him are contained within his presidency.”

“But if he’s helping to assist over that three-year period that they pushed Russian collusion into 2017 and 2018, then he’s… of course, he could be indicted for that.”

Giuliani then pointed out that the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity is not a free pass for criminal conduct—and that Obama’s alleged involvement in the Russia Coup is FAR MORE serious than anything alleged against Trump.

David Harris Jr. pressed the point:

“If a president is literally directly breaking the law, he just doesn’t just get to go away with it. Walk away scot-free.”

“I think you’re right, David,” Giuliani replied.

“I think, you know, we’re all talking about an interpretation of the Supreme Court decision. The Supreme Court did not actually—didn’t give ABSOLUTE immunity to a president.”

“And the acts alleged here are far more serious than the allegations against Trump, which were, first of all, false, but even if they were true, they weren’t nearly as serious as this. So I don’t know if it holds up.”

Then Giuliani addressed the origins of the Russia Coup—and the answer may surprise some.

He suggested that Obama likely got behind the operation once it was in motion, but that the initial idea appears to have originated with Hillary Clinton’s camp.

What a shocker...

David Harris Jr. asked:

“Do you think that it was Barack Obama’s idea to overthrow the American government, or was it Hillary’s in your opinion?”

Giuliani answered:

“No, I don’t think so. As far as I can tell from the chronology, this came out of Hillary’s camp, and then they all got behind it big time.”

“Meaning Obama, Biden, Brennan, Clapper.”

“Brennan and Clapper, they played a big role, and of course, Comey,” he added.

Regardless of whether or not the origins of the operation came from Hillary, they all went along with it. That means they are guilty.

Near the close of the interview, Giuliani dropped something that won’t shock those who have followed the case closely—but it’s surprising to hear this espoused on a mainstream network like Newsmax.

It seems like the Overton Window on this case is shifting—fast.

He said the Democrats’ Russia coup bore “the earmarks of a CIA kind of conspiracy” and suggested Langley had a hand in it.

Giuliani said:

“A lot of it, a lot of it had the earmarks of a CIA kind of conspiracy.”

“Particularly the part involving Papadopoulos and the things that happened in Europe that were so screwy and they seemed false to start with.”

The international elements stood out to him immediately. It was all just too strange to not be an intelligence operation.

“I mean, they were using an Australian ambassador. They were using UK intelligence, they were using Italian intelligence. That had to be directed by somebody out of the CIA.”

Then, with a rhetorical pause, he added: “I wonder who that is?”

Boom.

