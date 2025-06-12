Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PatriotWatcher's avatar
PatriotWatcher
Jun 13

I would love to hear how they diminished that fat@ss PRICKster!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
Jun 12

Bravo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture