It was a hearing meant to expose what many Americans have been living through for years: the real-world consequences of sanctuary state policies.

Three Democrat governors—Kathy Hochul of New York, Tim Walz of Minnesota, and JB Pritzker of Illinois—were called to testify before Congress.

What followed was a high-pressure reckoning that forced them to answer for their roles in a national crisis.

First up, House Oversight Chair James Comer wasted no time dismantling Walz’s excuses.

He flattened Walz on immigration in 60 seconds.

COMER: “Do you believe that the Biden-Harris administration secured the border? … Do you think they did a good job of that?”

WALZ dodged: “I think the border has been broken for a very long time through many administrations. It’s one of the reasons why Vice President Harris was advocating so strongly for the bipartisan bill that—”

But Comer cut straight through the spin.

COMER: “Did she mention her role as the border czar any when you all were out campaigning?”

WALZ: “Not that I can recall. Other than that, we talked about the need to pass the bipartisan border legislation that would have done many of the things that, as a governor, I know would have made our jobs easier.”

That’s when Comer dropped the hammer:

“But President Trump secured the border WITHOUT any legislation. I mean, that was kind of a myth that was in the media and a Democrat talking point that we needed legislation to secure the border. The border is secure.”

Walz tried to scoff: “Everything’s fixed?”

But Comer fired back: “That’s step one. Step two is to deport the criminal illegals. And that’s where we’re facing obstruction in your all’s states.”

Then came the most devastating exchange of the day.

Rep. Elise Stefanik confronted her own governor, Kathy Hochul, and held nothing back.

Hochul was squirming with no where to hide. She just had to take it.

“Governor Hochul, on your first day in office, you signed Executive Order One. Is that correct?”

Hochul confirmed.

Stefanik read from the order: “It is the policy of the state that state officers or employees shall not disclose information to federal immigration authorities for the purpose of federal civil immigration enforcement.”

Then she asked: “Do you know who Sakir Akkan is?”

“Refresh my recollection,” Hochul replied.

That’s when the room got quiet.

“He was an illegal migrant in New York,” Stefanik said.

“He found a 15-year-old girl, threatened her with a metal pole, forced her into the back of his car, and violently raped her in Albany.”

Hochul claimed not to know the case.

So Stefanik gave her another name: Sebastian Zepeta-Calil.

Again, Hochul deflected: “I’m sure you’ll tell me.”

Stefanik did.

“This is an illegal migrant… He found a sleeping woman on the subway, lit her on fire, and burned her alive.”

Then came the knockout: “ICE issued an order to detain this violent criminal, but that was rejected by New York officials due to sanctuary state laws.”

Governor Walz didn’t get much of a break before facing a second round of fire—this time from Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who wasn’t about to let one of the day’s most outrageous remarks slide.

“You said earlier that the ICE agents under the orders of President Trump are a modern day Gestapo.”

Donalds continued:

“Do you realize how disgusting a phrase that is, considering the history of Nazi Germany?”

Walz tried to backtrack: “I said President Trump was using them as his modern-day Gestapo, not identifying who you are… taking people away…”

But Donalds wasn’t interested in parsing language.

“Is it the responsibility of ICE to actually deport illegal aliens in the United States?” he asked.

Walz agreed, but added, “The Constitution is not an inconvenience.”

Donalds wasn’t having it.

“Nobody said an inconvenience. You have a responsibility to deport illegal aliens and the president is going through that process right now.”

Then he let him have it with both barrels.

“It is SICK to refer to Americans who are ICE agents as Gestapo! Governor, you’re WRONG. You need to apologize to these agents.”

“They’re doing their jobs. They are Americans. They serve this country with honor and decency and respect.”

“DO NOT diminish their work simply because you tried to make a cheap point that you could tweet!”

Then came the most unhinged moment of the hearing—Rep. Rashida Tlaib absolutely melting down over Trump’s immigration policies.

She went from zero to screaming in seconds.

“THEY’RE ARRESTING DISHWASHERS!!!!”

Tlaib erupted over Trump’s immigration policies, accusing him of profiting from a broken system.

“The president of the United States benefited financially and personally by having a broken immigration system…”

“Why? Because that’s cheap labor. Let’s be honest.”

Then she shouted it again—louder this time:

“THEY’RE ARRESTING DISHWASHERS!!!!”

She ranted about donors, detention centers, and corporations.

Then came the full emotional spiral:

“FIX OUR ECONOMIC SYSTEM IN OUR COUNTRY!!!”

“People are starving! People can’t afford basic needs!”

“And you’re ripping our loved ones away from us because you don’t have the courage to fix our broken immigration system.”

Towards the end of the hearing was one of the best moments.

Rep. Nancy Mace closed the with an absolute blitz.

Her target: Tim Walz.

Her goal: expose the insanity behind his sanctuary stance and the Democrat Party in general.

It was rapid fire.

Mace: “Are you calling for ICE agents to be brought to a tribunal under the threat of death by comparing them to the Gestapo?”

Walz dodged: “Everyone is afforded due process.”

But Mace wasn’t playing games.

“What don’t you understand about yes or no?—Do you still want to abolish ICE?”

Walz: “Not that I recall, Congresswoman.”

Then came the jab at Kamala:

“How do you rate Kamala Harris’s job as Border Czar? I want a number between 1 and 10.”

Walz: “I wouldn’t have a way to measure that.”

Mace: “Thank God he’s president and JD Vance is vice president and not you.”

Then she dropped the closer:

“What is a woman? What is a woman is the question?”

Walz fumbled. It was a deer in the headlights moment.

Mace didn’t waste the momentum.

“I want you to say that a woman like me is an adult human female. That men can’t become women!” “You’re a bigot. You’re a misogynist. You’re a sexist.” “Mr. Chairman, I yield back.”

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.