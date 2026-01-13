Legendary cartoonist Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, has sadly passed away.

His ex-wife, Shelly Adams, shared his final message with followers, reading it live from the very space where he used to stream from.

If Scott Adams had an impact on your life, this will be the most heartbreaking six and a half minutes you’ll ever listen to.

In his words, Adams revealed that he had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, leaving a deeply personal reflection on his life, work, and legacy.

Shelly, holding back tears, prepared viewers for the difficult news.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t good news.”



“Of course, he waited till just before the show started. But he’s not with us anymore. I’m going to try to get through this. He has a final message that he wanted to say. So I’m going to try to read it. Trying to be strong.”

What followed was Adams’ intimate farewell to the world.

“If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go.”



“My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this, January 1st, 2026.”



“Many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I’m not a believer, but I have to admit, the risk reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me.”



“So here I go. I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quite quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven.”



“I won’t need any more convincing than that. I hope I’m still qualified for entry.”



“With your permission, I’d like to explain my life.”



“For the first part of my life, I was focused on making myself a worthy husband and parent, as a way of to find meaning. That worked. But marriages don’t always last forever, and mine eventually ended in a highly amicable way. I’m grateful for those years and for the people I came to call my family.”



“Once the marriage unwound, I needed a new focus, a new meaning. And so I donated myself to the world. Literally speaking the words out loud in my otherwise, silent home.”



“From that point on, I looked for ways I could add the most to people’s life one way or another. That marked the start of my evolution from Dilbert cartoonist to an author of what I hoped would be useful books.”



“By then, I believe, I had enough life lessons that I could start passing them on. I continued making Dilbert comics, of course. As luck would have it, I’m a good writer.”



“My book in the useful category was How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big. The book turned out to be a huge success, often imitated and influenced a wide variety of people.”



“I still hear every day how much the book changed lives. My plan to be useful was working.”



“I followed up with my book Win Bigly. That trained an army of citizens how to be more persuasive. Which that correctly saw as a minor superpower. I know the book changed lives because I hear it often.”



“You probably will never know the impact the book had on the world, but I know, and it pleases me while giving me a sense of meaning that is impossible to describe.”



“My next book, Loser Think, tried to teach people how to think better, especially if they were to explain their thinking on social media. That one didn’t put much of a dent in the universe, but I tried.”



“Finally, my book, Reframe Your Brain, taught readers how to program their own thoughts to make their personal and professional lives better. I was surprised and delighted at how much positive input impact the book is having.”



“I also started podcasting a live show called Coffee With Scott Adams, dedicated to helping people think about the world and their lives in a more productive way. I didn’t plan it this way, but it ended up helping lots of lonely people find a community that made them less lonely.”



“Again, that had great meaning to me.”



“I had an amazing life.”



“I gave it everything I had.”



“If I got any benefits from my work, I’m asking that you pay it forward as best as you can.”



“That’s the legacy I want. Be useful and please know I loved you all to the very end, Scott Adams.”

Scott Adams’ final message is both heartbreaking and inspiring.

It’s a reminder that even in the face of personal struggles, illness, and mortality, he remained committed to finding meaning and helping others.

From Dilbert to his books, podcasts, and live streams, Adams’ goal was simple; to add value to people’s lives and leave a lasting impact.

It’s a direct call to action for anyone who benefited from his work to use your talents to help others, be useful, and create something positive in the world.

For those who followed Adams’ career, these words are a lasting gift.

They are words to live by.

He encouraged everyone to live with purpose, to give back, and to make the world better, even in small ways.

Scott touched the lives of countless people, and his work continues to inspire.

He was a supporter of our network, sharing Overton content before we had many followers.

In November, we finally had the chance to tell Scott how much he meant to us.

His influence, wisdom, and kindness will not be forgotten.

Thank you, Scott. 🙏🏻

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.