Fireworks erupted on CNN this morning, and once again, Scott Jennings was the one lighting the fuse.

Jennings was nearly speechless after Democrat operative Kate Bedingfield told the panel she’s suddenly worried about “normalizing” Trump’s investigation into intel corruption.

The irony wasn’t lost on him and he was about to let the world know.

Jennings paused, gathered himself, and calmly reminded the former Biden communications director of what Democrats had already tried to do to Trump.

“I’m stunned to hear you say we’re now worried about normalizing this kind of thing.” “I’m about to tell you what happened in the state of New York, when the Democratic Attorney General ran an entire political campaign, PROMISING—not to uphold justice—but to prosecute one person, Donald Trump.” “And I didn’t hear a lot of weeping and gnashing of teeth among Democrats about normalizing the weaponization of justice.”

He was calling out the entire Democrat party for their hypocrisy right to the face of the one of their favorite pundits.

Jennings pressed the point further, saying that if Democrats are so worried, they should at least trust the system, as Republicans were told to do during the witch-hunt against Trump.

“That chart you put up there. My question is, do they deserve it? If they didn’t do anything wrong, I’m not certain anything bad is going to happen to them.”

“Bolton—that started under Joe Biden. James—I mean, these people you put on the screen, they may have something that needs to be looked at, but don’t you have trust in the processes? Grand juries. This is how the system works.”

That’s when Bakari Sellers jumped in, insisting Democrats are now worried about the “abuse of the system.”

Sellers: “What we’re talking about is the abuse of the system.”

Jennings cut him off quickly. He was not about to let that slide.

He asked him a series of questions about the alleged abuse, to which Sellers had no clear response.

“What abuse?” “What abuse beyond the idea of prosecuting people?” “When Democrats were going after Trump, were you worried about abuses?”

Sellers: “Because because I firmly believe that Donald Trump broke the law and he was indicted.

Jennings fired back one more time:

“Do you think the 34 charges that were cited all the time were good charges?”

But Sellers wasn’t done. Not quite.

What came next was a moment that should not be overlooked, and Jennings made sure the entire CNN audience heard it.

Sellers tried to clarify his original point, saying:

“Let me just explain to you the difference in the abuse and the difference in Departments of Justice.” “I mean, we can go all the way back to Republicans having a fit when JFK tried to nominate RFK, his brother, to be Attorney General.” “But I can actually go back to Joe Biden. Joe Biden indicted his own son. Did he deserve to be indicted? Yes, but he indicted his own son.”

Jennings pounced, catching what Sellers had just admitted to without realizing it.

“Wait, you’re saying the White House was directing— you’re saying the White House was directing indictments?!”

“You’re saying they were directing indictments? That’s a revelation!”

In that moment, Jennings had Sellers dead to rights, and the entire argument he had been making crumbled right before the cameras.