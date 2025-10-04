This morning, the CNN panel erupted over a recent multi-agency federal raid on a Tren de Aragua gang hideout in a Chicago apartment building.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 37 suspected members of the violent transnational gang, but for some panelists, the focus quickly shifted to how ICE and federal agencies conducted the raid—rather than who was being arrested.

They were spiraling.

Scott Jennings, however, didn’t let that slide. He reminded the panel of who they were dealing with.

There would be no excuses allowed for the terrorists operating within America’s largest cities.

“One detail that’s been left out is that they were targeting Tren de Aragua.”

“And so Tren de Aragua is a violent transnational gang. They send illegal immigrants here to the United States. They traffic drugs, they trafficked people. They commit violence. They inflict misery everywhere they go.”

Jennings laid out exactly what was netted from the operation.

“And 37 people were arrested. That was the purpose of the raid. The targeting of Tren de Aragua, some of the most violent people in our hemisphere. And when they come here, nothing good happens.”

He also broke down the reality of dealing with gangs embedded in American cities. It’s dangerous, complicated work—but absolutely necessary.

At the end of the day, these terrorists are holding the city and the apartment building hostage.

“If the federal government knows that there is a nest of Tren de Aragua in a city like Chicago, they have a responsibility, they have an obligation to go get them.” “It is unfortunate—that there are children put in harm’s way by these violent gangs.”

CNN’s Abby Phillip challenged that point, framing it around civil liberties.

All of the sudden Democrats are constitutionalists when it fits their needs.

“Is it unfortunate? Or is it a violation of their rights is the question. Because, I mean, in this country we have rights against illegal searches and seizure.”

Jennings squashed it immediately.

“You’re suggesting these children should be effectively human shields for Tren de Aragua and I don’t agree with that.”

Share

But the fireworks came at the end when former TMZ host Van Lathan jumped in—and got trounced by Jennings.

Lathan grew visibly upset on air after Scott Jennings refused to take the bait of his loaded question.

He claimed that removing Tren de Aragua terrorists from a Chicago apartment building was “shredding the Constitution.”

“Do you think that children should have been zip tied and pulled out of an apartment complex and traumatized like that? Yes or no?”

Jennings saw the question coming but he didn’t bite.

At one point, he looked straight into the camera with his signature stare, signaling he had Lathan dead to rights.

“I don’t think children should be put in harm’s way by transnational gangs.”

When Lathan repeated the question, Jennings flipped it back on him. He was now tasting his own medicine for the first time.

“I don’t accept the premise of your question. I don’t believe that the premise of your question is accurate.”

“I would ask you back: should children be allowed to live in an apartment building with Tren de Aragua? Should the ENTIRE community of Chicago have to live with Tren de Aragua because they hide behind these children?”

It was final and definitive.

By the end of the segment, Jennings had dismantled all their narratives and made his point crystal clear: protecting neighborhoods from violent gangs comes first, and no one should have to live under the shadow of Tren de Aragua.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.