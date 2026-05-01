Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Cote's avatar
Deborah Cote
2d

I truly love Scott Jennings!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
2d

Mockler has one of the most punchable faces I've seen. Jennings should be credited for his restraint.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Overton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture