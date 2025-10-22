The View’s Ana Navarro was in rare form last night on CNN. As she launched into a tirade against President Trump and his administration, most of the panel nodded along in agreement. All except one man — Scott Jennings.

From the very start, Jennings wasn’t having it.

The first back-and-forth began when the panel started discussing presidential pardons. Navarro, as usual, went straight for Trump, accusing him of recklessly pardoning a January 6th defendant who allegedly threatened Hakeem Jeffries.

But Jennings wasn’t about to let that point go unchecked.

NAVARRO:

“Donald Trump wanted to make a big splash with pardoning them all with a blanket pardon on his first day. The first thing he signed…If time had been taken to analyze each of them individually, maybe some of these things could have been avoided.”

Jennings fired back with a dose of cold reality that left the room quiet.

JENNINGS:

“It is a risk when you blanket pardon a group without really looking into the individuals.” “The same risk applies to Joe Biden who pardoned THOUSANDS of drug criminals without looking into the individual files at the end of his administration.” “I don’t know how many of them have reoffended. I’m sure if they haven’t, some probably will because of the volume of them, and he’ll be responsible for that.”

Abby Phillip quickly jumped in, clearly trying to save Navarro from taking more fire.

PHILLIP:

“Are you suggesting that because Joe Biden did not personally look into each file, or because it did not go through a process? Because I’m not sure it didn’t go through a process.”

Jennings held his ground.

JENNINGS:

“I’m saying…it’s pretty well reported that the president himself did not go through each individual case and I’m just saying it’s a risk. When you blanket pardon, it’s a risk.”

It was a calm, logical dismantling of Navarro’s argument — but that wasn’t the last of it. Things only got hotter from there.

The second exchange is where it all boiled over. The conversation pivoted to ICE operations.

Navarro suddenly began attacking ICE, accusing agents of being “untrained” and going so far as to claim they were “shooting dogs” and “abandoning small children in cars.”

Abby Phillip tossed her a softball question:

PHILLIP:

“Is there proper training happening here when it comes to ICE?”

Navarro jumped in, eager to spew her venom against those on the front lines.

NAVARRO:

“There’s not. Listen, we’ve all seen it. And there should be.”

Jennings didn’t waste a second.

JENNINGS:

“How do you know? You definitively state that they’re not being properly trained. Do you know that?”

That’s when Navarro doubled down.

NAVARRO:

“They’re shooting dogs. They’re shooting dogs—that have been locked in people’s bathrooms. They’re abandoning small children alone in cars while they—”

JENNINGS:

“False.”

Navarro tried to push back, but Jennings wasn’t having it.

NAVARRO:

“No, no, it’s not false. Look it up. Don’t just say false.”

JENNINGS:

“You have these vague anecdotes and you make these sweeping statements, that they’re not training ICE agents. Of course they go through training!”

Navarro continued down her warpath against ICE, but toward the end of the segment, Jennings had enough. You could feel his frustration through the screen.

He finally snapped — not out of anger, but out of pure exasperation — and cut right to the truth of what was driving Navarro’s narrative:

JENNINGS:

“I know! You don’t want the law enforced. I get it. You don’t have to yell at me.” “You don’t want the law enforced, I understand.”

And that was it — the moment Ana Navarro’s entire argument collapsed in on itself. Scott Jennings said what everyone else was thinking, live on CNN.

