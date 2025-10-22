Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
1d

Many would like to see misinformation peddlers like Anna Navarro off the air, but I don’t. She plays her part perfectly. She makes the idiotic arguments of the left that are easily dismantled by Scott Jennings. It’s the perfect contrast and right minded people can see it and slowly realize how counter intuitive and incendiary the left has become.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
1d

FK Anna Navarro and her placation of the looney left. Thank GOD for Scott Jennings. Sick of these reoccurring talking points with CNN. Praise God for Newsmax and Carl Higbie 🙏.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture