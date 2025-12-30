Scott Jennings was in rare form last night on CNN, going toe-to-toe with host Abby Phillip in what turned into a masterclass in exposing the fraud and dysfunction running rampant in blue states.

In two decisive exchanges, Jennings made it crystal clear: Americans are fed up with their tax dollars being defrauded, and they demand accountability.

The second segment, in particular, landed like a thunderclap, cementing a moment that viewers won’t soon forget.

The conversation didn’t start with fraud — it began with California’s proposed 5% billionaire tax.

But Phillip’s attempts to defend it quickly unraveled under Jennings’ scrutiny.

PHILLIP: “It’s not a millionaire tax. It’s a billionaire tax. And the idea would be, I guess, to use that revenue in order to offer improvements for the average Californian.”

JENNINGS: “Why pick a billion? Why in Washington did you pick a million? Why not 999,999? Why not 500,000? Why pick 5%? Why not 6, 10, 20, 50?” “The numbers are completely arbitrary — just a way to target people they dislike. It’s not about public benefit.”

He then reminded viewers that the California state auditor recently uncovered $70 billion in fraud, explaining that the wealth tax exists not to help citizens, but to cover up the financial hole left by corruption and mismanagement.

“In California, the state auditor just found $70 billion in fraud. The reason they need a wealth tax? To cover the hole in the budget caused by rampant fraud.”

Jennings had exposed the truth; a state broken by fraud, now trying to tax its way out of a budget crisis created by Democratic mismanagement.

But the conversation wasn’t done.

The panel shifted to the top story in the news cycle: the Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota, recently uncovered by 23-year-old YouTuber Nick Shirley.

Phillip immediately tried to downplay the story, softening the edges to protect her Democrat allies. However, Jennings refused to go down without a fight.

This quickly turned into another watershed moment on CNN.

Jennings used his voice to speak for the millions of Americans fed up with fraud running roughshod in blue states across the country.



Abby Phillip began with her own narrative on the fraud ring.

PHILLIP: “This idea that nothing is being done, that no one is being held accountable, that this was just left to run rampant, is completely false.”

He admitted that some people had faced consequences, but in the eyes of most Republicans, it was nowhere near enough.

JENNINGS: “Well, some people have been held accountable. But I think in the opinion of most Republicans, not nearly enough.”

Jennings landed his most powerful blow when he addressed the systemic nature of the fraud, pointing out that until someone in a position of power in Minnesota—someone elected and responsible for oversight—goes to jail, the problem will never end.

“And truthfully, until somebody in a position of power, until somebody in a position in Minnesota, elected position, who was in charge of administering this or having some oversight over it, goes to jail, it’s honestly never going to stop.”



“Look what’s going on in blue states across the country: 9 billion in Minnesota, 70 billion in fraud in California, cooking the crime stats in Washington, D.C.”



“When is someone in a position of power going to go to jail for the rampant fraud?”



“You can put all the low-level people in jail you want, but until somebody in charge goes to jail, it won’t stop!”

What made Jennings’ delivery so effective was not only the numbers attached to it. It was the way he connected them to the everyday frustrations of Americans — taxes rising, services failing, trust being eroded.

He framed it as a problem that isn’t abstract or distant; it’s real, costly, and ongoing.

By the end of the segment, it was clear — the cycle of fraud will continue until accountability reaches the very highest levels. This is what the people have been waiting for.

Watching him speak, you got the sense that this was not just another political debate. It was a wake-up call.

Jennings put into words the anger and frustration that millions of Americans feel quietly every day. And for a few minutes on CNN, that anger was amplified, precise, and impossible to ignore.

