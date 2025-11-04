For those unfamiliar, David Hogg first rose to national prominence as a gun control activist after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Since then, he’s become a regular presence on left-wing media, using his platform to attack conservatives and push progressive policies.

Last year, Hogg served as co–vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, and he currently runs the “Leaders We Deserve” PAC — a group dedicated to electing some of the most radical ‘progressive’ voices in Congress.

But last night, during a heated CNN debate on the ongoing government shutdown, Hogg finally met his match.

Across the table sat Scott Jennings — a Kentucky native known for calmly dismantling exactly the kind of talking points Hogg was about to throw out, with surgical precision.

And that’s exactly what he did.

Hogg kicked off the segment by blaming Republicans for the shutdown and even accusing Jennings personally of not caring about people in his own state who rely on Obamacare subsidies.

It was a low blow, even for Hogg, and it lit the fuse for what came next.

HOGG:

“The entire reason the government is not open right now is because Democrats refuse to be complicit in having millions of Americans, including 100,000 in Kentucky, your home state if I’m remembering correctly Scott, that rely on ACA, that would see their premiums rise several dozen percent.”

Jennings waited on the sidelines, letting the other panelists respond before choosing the perfect moment to jump in.

He let Hogg finish — then delivered a brutal dose of reality.

JENNINGS:

“But David, you would admit that the ACA was a Democrat legislation, yes?” “And you would admit that the subsidies we’re talking about now were passed by Democrats, yes?” “And you would admit that the sunset provision in the subsidies, which comes up at the end of the year, was put there by Democrats, yes?”

Hogg froze, Jennings had him dead to rights.

He continued, dismantling Hogg’s argument piece by piece:

“Now you want to make it a Republican problem. These are not the same issues.” “You could open the government today and then you could negotiate with Republicans about ACA subsidies.”

“And by the way, my suspicion is and you know this, there are probably and I know there are some House Republicans that would love to negotiate on it, but under duress, under a hostage taking situation, connecting disconnected issues.”

“And now you’re throwing SNAP onto it. You’re throwing all the federal workers who aren’t being paid onto it, all because of this fight that you wandered into, because of your wing of the Democratic Party.”

Then came the line that silenced the entire panel:

“You all led to this SNAP crisis. You all led to this crisis of the government being closed — and you don’t know how to get out of it!”

Hogg looked at Jennings in silence with a glazed over look in his eyes.

It was a total knockout.

What was supposed to be a friendly CNN platform for Hogg to attack conservatives turned into a reality check from one of the sharpest GOP voices on television.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.