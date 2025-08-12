Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Overton's avatar
Overton
3d

It seems like Substack is having problems pulling up the correct promotion links within articles.

Here is the direct link for anyone that would like to subscribe for a yearly membership at the 50% off discount:

https://www.overtonnews.com/subscribe?coupon=185ee6e6

Thank you for your support!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
3d

Thanks Overton 🇺🇸 😊. I dig Scot Jennings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture