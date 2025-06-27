SCOTUS Hands Trump a Monumental Victory, Slamming the Brakes on Activist Judges
The president celebrated the ruling with an impromptu press conference—and dropped a major hint about what’s coming next for his agenda.
They finally weighed in and it could change history.
In a monumental win for Trump, SCOTUS just shut down activist judges blocking his agenda.
The president wasted no time celebrating, delivering an impromptu press conference.
Then he dropped a MAJOR clue about what’s coming next for his policy.
If you want to support the growth of the Overton network, t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.