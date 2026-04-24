Yesterday, Senator Ron Johnson went on Newsmax and laid out what he says he’s been uncovering behind the scenes on the COVID vaccine fallout — and it wasn’t some routine segment or recycled talking point.

This was massive, earth-shattering news to say the least.

He was talking about his exchange earlier in the week with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a Senate Finance Committee hearing.

And that’s where things took a turn.

According to Senator Johnson, Kennedy handed over 11 million pages of internal HHS documents tied to the COVID vaccine — documents that were withheld for years under the Biden administration.

That alone would be a headline, but it’s what Senator Johnson says is inside those documents that changes everything.

He boiled it down to the core; federal health officials knew early on that the system they were using to monitor vaccine safety was incapable of catching real warning signs.

JOHNSON: “We have now uncovered the fact that FDA officials knew in March of 2021 that their analytical system for the VAERS system, was completely inadequate, that it would MASK significant safety signals.”

Take a second and process that.

It wasn’t that the FDA “missed” something or that they “didn’t have enough data.” They knew all along.

And according to Senator Johnson, they had access to a better system — one that actually surfaced the risks — and still chose not to rely on it.

“They had a different system that would, you know, produce this information unmasked.” “They presented that to top FDA officials, and they covered up.”

That’s the core of his allegation. Not just that the system had flaws, but that those flaws were understood at the time, presented to the top bass and purposely hidden.

He went further, pointing to what he described as dozens of ignored warning signs tied to serious conditions from the vaccine itself.

“They were 49 cases of extreme masking, resulting in 25 safety signals, including sudden cardiac death, bell’s palsy, pulmonary infarction, very serious side effects.” “And again, I said, I don’t I didn’t need a sophisticated system.”

While officials were publicly saying they weren’t seeing any major issues, Senator Johnson says the data was telling a completely different story behind the scenes.

“I saw deaths per year go from a couple hundred to over 20,000 the year the vaccine came out in 2021.” “And yet the FDA officials hid behind their analytics that they knew would hide these safety signals to continue to claim to this day, we didn’t see any safety signals with the Covid injection.”

There was one specific moment from Wednesday’s hearing with Secretary Kennedy that stuck out in relation to this story.

During the a conversation with Secretary Kennedy, Senator Johnson displayed a long-term chart of reported vaccine-related deaths.

For decades, the numbers sat relatively low.

Then 2021 hits — and the line shoots straight up.

It was the perfect visual to convey his point to the Senate.

JOHNSON: “We had safety signals SCREAMING at us!” “This chart shows deaths associated with vaccines all the way going back to 1990 when VAERS started. You know, a couple hundred a year. Anynafalatic shock, that type of thing.” “2021 over 20,000 deaths — for five years FDA’s been saying, ‘Ughh, we don’t see. a signal.’” “This was a signal screaming at us that to this very day we are covering up.”

That was really the through-line of everything he said, the gap between what the data was showing and what the public was being told.

Moments later in that same exchange, Senator Johnson turned directly to Secretary Kennedy and made it clear he wants access to the people involved — not just documents. He wants to subpoena them.

JOHNSON: “There are a bunch of people involved in this cover up that still continue to work within the HHS, CDC, FDA — I want your commitment that those people will be made available for interviews.” “I’ll have to subpoena others. I’m going to dig into this MASSIVE cover up.”

Kennedy didn’t push back.

KENNEDY: “You have my commitment.”

That set the tone for what comes next.

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A few hours after we posted the Newsmax clip on X, the story picked up more steam online.

Senator Johnson himself responded to the clip and added a key detail about what’s coming next.

JOHNSON: “We will be holding a hearing and releasing our report next Wednesday.”

That points to April 29th — and based on how he’s framing this, it won’t be a small update.

What you’re looking at now is the front end of a much larger fight over what happened during the pandemic, what was known at the time, and who made the calls behind closed doors.

There has been a lot of frustration amongst the public for the lack of accountability for those who lied, misled and broke the law during the pandemic to protect the narrative — but maybe this is the beginning.

At minimum, it sets up a confrontation over how vaccine safety data was handled at the highest levels, and whether the public was seeing the full picture at the time.

If Senator Johnson follows through on hearings and subpoenas, this story is just getting started.

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