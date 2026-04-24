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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
12hEdited

These people need terminated, not interviewed. These people who had data showing the risks and then hid it need prosecuted. This cannot be tolerated and if they were involved in the cover up, they need indicted for medical fraud causing severe harms and death.

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Marcus C Martin's avatar
Marcus C Martin
13h

This disclosure to another slow roll cover up, the number of deaths is multiples more than 20K and they know it , it is just for the sheep to think the number is way less to pacify, more disinformation from the killer swine murderers

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