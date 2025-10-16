Last night, NewsNation hosted a live town hall at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and it quickly turned into one of the most powerful discussions seen in a long time.

In front of a packed audience, Chris Cuomo, Stephen A. Smith, and Bill O’Reilly took the stage for an open, unfiltered conversation with guests from both sides of the aisle.

It was honest. It was raw. And it was exactly what politics needs more of.

The first guest was Senator John Fetterman and once again, he didn’t disappoint.

Amid rising political tensions, Fetterman has become one of the few Democrats who still speaks plainly, unafraid to break with his party when he feels they’ve gone too far.

And last night, he did it again. His words shook the entire room.

He started by talking about where he comes from, reminding the audience that not every Democrat lives in a liberal bubble.

“I’m the only Democrat in my family. I grew up in a conservative part of Pennsylvania and I know and I love people who voted for President Trump.”

Then came the line that silenced the room.

“But they are not fascists, they are not Nazis, they are not trying to destroy the Constitution.”

Fetterman said he refuses to label Trump voters with those kinds of words and he warned that the constant demonization of political opponents only leads to more violence.

“I would never compare anybody, anybody to Hitler and those things. That kind of extreme rhetoric is going to continue and we’re going to be more likely in resulting in extreme kind of outcomes and political violence and doing all these kinds of things, like Charlie Kirk.”

He spoke about how the rhetoric is getting out of control, saying we’ve already seen where this kind of hatred leads, referencing Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the attempt on President Trump’s life in Butler, PA.

“It’s like my God, he is a father who had his neck blown out by a bullet, and now people have forgotten, President Trump was in my state, was shot in the head.” “Could you imagine where our nation would be if he was hit in the same way as Kirk?”

Then he closed his remarks with a plea that cut through the noise:

“We really got to turn the temperature down.”

It was a rare moment of honesty that stunned the entire audience. Even people who likely disagreed with his politics could tell he meant every word.

But the night wasn’t over, not yet.

Next on stage was Border Czar Tom Homan, a man who’s never shied away from brutal honesty, even when the media does not want to hear it.

Bill O’Reilly wasted no time bringing up the recent ABC interview, where Vice President JD Vance had fiercely defended Homan against what many saw as a smear campaign by George Stephanopoulos.

O’Reilly went straight for it, asking Homan to address the $50,000 bribe accusation in front of the live audience.

Homan leaned into it. He looked O’Reilly dead in the eyes and said:

“I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody.”

Donate to Overton

Then Homan revealed something that those accusing him of taking bribes probably don’t know, or refuse to cover.

He explained that he recused himself from anything involving contracts or money, saying that from the very beginning, he made sure there wasn’t even a hint of impropriety.

“Day one I came back, I recused myself from any discussions, of any contract or any monetary decisions like that because I used to have a company that did consulting.” “So I cleared myself day one.”

But here is the other part the media doesn’t mention about Homan:

“What people don’t talk about is I took a significant, huge pay cut to come back and serve my nation.” “I am not enriching myself doing this job.”

Then O’Reilly asked if the constant attacks ever got to him.

“Does this make you angry that they’re coming at you this way?”

Homan’s response woke up the crowd:

“I don’t care what people think about me, I never have because I know who I am. I work for the greatest president in the history of this nation in my opinion.”

“And we’re doing the right thing every day.”

The audience responded with genuine applause, not the polite kind, but the innate kind that comes when someone just tells the truth without excuses.

That’s exactly what the Border Czar delivered.

It was another incredible moment at the Kennedy Center, one that showed Homan’s integrity and his commitment to serving the country.

He dismantled the narrative being weaponized against him in real time, leaving no doubt who he is and what he stands for.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.