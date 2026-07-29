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R. Scott Allen's avatar
R. Scott Allen
Jul 29

When war criminal and mass murderer fauci is doing life with no parole, or swinging from a noose, I will feel better. Today was like hitler or mao getting to plead the 5th. Our justice system is broken and sucks.😞👎🏽

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Eddie Edwards's avatar
Eddie Edwards
Jul 29

He really should answer the questions, because in this life or the next, he will answer. We all will

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