President Trump just declared the SOFT-ON-CRIME era OVER.

Inside the Oval Office, Trump signed a wave of Executive Orders that will reshape America.

Here’s a rundown of the 3 Executive Orders President Trump just signed that are making liberal heads EXPLODE.

Gathered in the Oval Office, President Trump sat at the Resolute Desk with top cabinet officials standing behind him…Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth among them.

Something big was coming.

The president was about to unveil a series of Executive Orders that would define his second term’s stance on crime.

The first was a direct shot across the bow to the left’s core strategy.

Trump was preparing to sign an Executive Order to END Democrat-backed cashless bail once and for all.

It was a bad day for criminals and an unmistakable signal to America that the soft-on-crime era is OVER.

White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf explained:

“What this Executive Order does, it charges your Attorney General with identifying jurisdictions all over the country that have cashless bail policies.” “And then it withholds or revokes federal funds and grants that are flowing to those jurisdictions to ensure that we’re only supporting the people who have reasonable common sense policies around crime.”

Trump clarified the scope:

“Potentially anywhere that has a cashless bail policy. So some of the largest cities, some of the most left wing states in America.”

Law and order was returning to America.

If Trump’s move to federalize D.C. police and deploy the National Guard sparked outrage from the left, this next order would send them into full meltdown.

Trump would go on to sign another Executive Order to further federalize Washington, D.C., enacting sweeping new measures to restore law and order.

The initial crackdown was yielding results and Trump wanted to take it one step further.

Scharf handed him the order and walked through the details.

In short, it was about to give the federal government more power to fight crime and secure the capital.

The media would spiral further into a frenzy over this.

“This is an Executive Order that contains a number of additional measures relating to crime and law enforcement in Washington, D.C.” “It charges, for example, your Secretary of Defense with establishing specialized units in both the DC National Guard and National Guard units around the country, specifically trained and equipped to deal with public order issues.” “It charges all of your various federal law enforcement agencies with hiring additional personnel to allow them to surge personnel to Washington, D.C. to deal with the current emergency here.” “It does a number of other things in that space, and it also asks the Attorney General to look at D.C. Metropolitan Police general orders that have currently impeded law enforcement efforts in the city, and to potentially look at unwinding those that are stopping the police from doing their job effectively.”

After Scharf’s breakdown, President Trump asked:

“Are we going to ask this to be codified by Congress? All of these things?”

Scharf: “I think we could potentially, yes sir.”

Trump: “I think we should, I think we’ll get it too—I think Democrats will actually vote for this.”

The president is attempting to make safety in America permanent.

That’s when Trump dropped a bombshell—and this one was sure to ignite controversy, with equal outrage coming from both the left and the right.

It was something he’d spoken about during his campaign, but now, it was official.

Trump was about to sign an Executive Order BANNING the burning of the American flag, with a penalty of ONE YEAR in prison for offenders.

Trump made his point clear before signing:

“Would you listen to this? This is very important. Flag burning—all over the country they’re burning flags. All over the world they burn the American flag.”

Will Scharf detailed the order’s intent:

“What the Executive Order does, sir, it charges your Department of Justice with investigating instances of flag burning.” “And then where there’s evidence of criminal activity, where prosecution wouldn’t fall afoul of the First Amendment and instructs the Department of Justice to prosecute those who are engaged in these instances of flag burning.”

Then Trump doubled down on the consequences for those that burn the Stars and Stripes. There would be NO exceptions if convicted.

“And what the penalty is going to be if you burn a flag, you get one year in jail. No early exits, no nothing. You get one year in jail if you burn a flag.”

Then it was Vice President JD Vance’s turn to speak about the administration’s historic crime crackdown in Washington.

His words were a testament to what’s already been done and what will be done in the future through the enacting of these new Executive Orders to stamp out crime across America.

Washington, D.C. was the first test…a proof of concept for how crime can be crushed nationwide.

“I want to echo something the president said where you say there haven't been murders in a couple of weeks in D.C., and it doesn't sound good, but then you talk to local law enforcement, and I didn't realize this, that this town averaged one murder every other day for the last 20, 30 years.”

When you put that data into real-world terms, Vance said the impact this was having was nothing short of miraculous.

“Which means that in two short weeks, the president and the team have saved 6 or 7 lives. People who would have been killed on the streets of D.C., who are now living, breathing, spending time with their families because the president had the willpower to say no more.”

Vance then took direct aim at the Democrat governors who are fighting Trump’s crime crackdown.

They are angry—not because it doesn’t work, but because it DOES work and it exposes their total lack leadership.

“Look at Governor Pritzker in Illinois or Governor Newsom in Los Angeles, or Governor Moore in Maryland. They are angrier about the fact that the president of the United States is offering to help them get their crime under control than they are about the fact that murderers are running roughshod over their cities and have been for decades.” “Why are Democrat governors angrier about federal law enforcement helping clean up their streets than they are about the fact that those streets need to be cleaned up to begin with?”

Vance said that kind of twisted logic revealed a deeper problem.

He called it “a real sickness in the head”—one where political ambition was prioritized over public safety of the citizens they were elected to protect.

“I think most Democrats rank and file, nobody likes crime. Republicans don't like crime. Democrats don't like crime. Independents don't like crime.”

Then he said aloud the question on every American’s mind:

“Why are Democratic governors doing everything in their power to make crime easier to do in their cities?”

Vance said it makes no sense to him, but regardless, he appreciates President Trump’s valiant efforts to clean up America’s streets for its citizens.

After the Vice President, Trump turned to Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for closing remarks. As expected, Miller didn’t go out with a whimper but instead with fire.

He began by laying out the shocking truth how police officers serving Washington, D.C. can’t remember another point in time in which zero murders took place on their streets.

“No police officer working in the city can remember a time in their lives when there has been no murders. You can work with the police department 20, 30 years your whole life. We’ve checked the records, no one could find a record of being murder-free for as long as we've been murder-free under President Trump's leadership.”

Then Miller dropped a bombshell.

While cleaning up the city, the administration uncovered a massive scandal: Washington, D.C. had allegedly been falsifying crime statistics for years.

“We’ve uncovered in the process of uncovering a massive scandal in Washington, D.C. with the doctoring of crime stats. The Department of Justice under the Attorney General is leading the effort to uncover this.” “But when we ultimately share the results, it will stun you. The extent to which even though D.C. Had the worst crime in America honestly measured it dramatically under stated how bad it was.”

He went on to explain just how deep the scandal went.

Miller said that in some cases, murders were being reported as accidents—deliberately downplaying how dangerous D.C. had truly become.

Beyond shameful.

But now, with the federal crackdown in full force, the city has turned a corner.

Miller detailed how residents are finally walking the streets freely again.

People are wearing watches and jewelry, carrying handbags—doing things they once avoided out of fear of being mugged or killed.

“You have people who can walk freely at night without having to worry about being robbed or mugged, they’re wearing their watches again, they’re wearing jewelry again, they’re carrying purses again. People changed their lives for fear of being murdered, mugged and carjacked.”

Miller gave all the credit to Trump’s decisive action.

“It is a literal statement that President Trump has freed 700,000 people in this city who were living under the rule of criminals and thugs.”

But Miller had one last revelation to share, and it was bigger than anyone expected.

He said the crime in D.C. wasn’t just petty theft or random violence.

Street gangs in the capital were working hand-in-hand with dangerous transnational criminal cartels and even foreign terrorist organizations.

“Last thing I’ll say is under the efforts of Terry to my left and many here, what they found also is that the street criminals here in Washington, D.C. were doing business directly with the trans-national criminal cartels, the foreign terrorist organizations.” “Not only was the city being run by these criminal thugs but they were working with some of the most dangerous terrorist organizations on the planet to traffic weapons and drugs into this city.”

Miller concluded that through the administration’s crackdown on crime in Washington, they are continuing to uncover some of the most shocking crime scandals and public safety threats in the history of the nation.

And this was only the beginning.

