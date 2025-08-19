The press walked in expecting spin.

Instead, Karoline Leavitt BURNED their FAKE narratives at the stake—OBLITERATING months of lies about Trump’s peace push in Ukraine.

“This is why Americans’ trust in the mass media is at its lowest point in five decades.”

And that was just her opening shot…

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt kicked off the press briefing with a bang.

From the moment she stepped behind the podium, it was clear—this wasn’t going to be business as usual.

Leavitt came ready to hold both the media and their Democrat allies accountable for the months of lies, smears, and distortions surrounding President Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine.

She didn’t ease into it. She started by driving the final dagger into Joe Biden’s failed presidency—pointing to the comment that changed everything.

She said it loud so this time, it would be impossible for the media to ignore.

“President Putin publicly confirmed what President Trump has said all along: The war between Russia and Ukraine never would have started in the first place if President Trump were in office.”

Then came the gut punch.

“This was always obvious to any person with a shred of common sense.”

Leavitt walked the press through a brief but devastating history lesson:

“Just look at what took place during the last four administrations.” “Under George W. Bush, Russia invaded Georgia.” “Under Barack Obama, Russia took Crimea.” “Under Joe Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine.” “But under President Trump, Russia did not invade or take anything.”

The contrast couldn’t be clearer.

Then, she looked the press dead in the eye and aimed directly at the very pundits seated in front of her.

It was an indictment, straight to their faces.

Leavitt unleashed a flamethrower on the media’s coverage of Trump’s foreign policy.

Piece by piece, she dismantled the narrative they’ve pushed for six months.

“One thing that has absolutely not changed is the media’s negative and downright false coverage of President Trump and his foreign policy accomplishments.”

“From the beginning of this entire process, much of the left-wing media has been actively rooting against the president of the United States in the pursuit of peace.”

She called out how absurdly they responded to Trump’s diplomacy:

“Initially, the media ridiculously claimed that President Trump was somehow beholden to Russia for even agreeing to have a face-to-face discussion with President Putin inside of the United States.”

“The media said President Trump was making a great mistake by legitimizing Putin. They were aghast that President Trump would treat another world leader like a world leader.”

Then came the swipe at the so-called experts who have FAILED at every step of the way, [cough, cough—John Bolton].

“All week and following those historic U.S.–Russia bilateral talks, we listened to CLUELESS pundits on television trying—but failing—to claim that the president had failed.” “The so-called experts in the foreign policy establishment, whose record is nothing but endless wars, trillions of wasted taxpayer dollars, and dead Americans, have the nerve to try and lecture President Trump—who has solved SEVEN global conflicts in seven months.”

She wasn’t finished—not even close. The statistic she was about to drop, hit like a hammer.

“This is why Americans’ trust in the mass media is at its lowest point in five decades.”

Leavitt explained how the media’s behavior wasn’t just shameful and reckless.

It was directly undermining the president’s diplomacy itself.

She used the word ‘sabotage’.

“Diplomacy is a delicate process.”

“Instead of reporting the facts about what is happening here at this White House and what is happening between this president and other leaders around the world, many outlets in this room continue to try to actively undermine the president and sabotage efforts toward peace.”

“That is why I felt the need to set the record straight.”

But Leavitt was about to transcend generalities.

She went after individual pundits sitting right in the briefing room in, just feet in front of her.

One by one, they tried to challenge her and each time, she met them head-on.

First up: Rachel Scott from ABC News.

Scott tried to poke holes in Trump’s peace efforts, asking:

“As of now, there is no ceasefire in place. We’ve seen Russia continue its attacks on Ukraine. What indications is the president getting from Putin that he wants to have this meeting with Zelenskyy soon?”

Leavitt didn’t even blink. She answered simply:

“Uhhh, because he spoke to him DIRECTLY, yesterday.”

Scott tried to recover: “And—and he expressed that—sooner rather than later?”

But Leavitt shut it down instantly.

“He spoke to that directly yesterday, and the president put that in his statement that he gave to all of you, the news media—knowing you’d be asking—following that conversation in the effort of transparency.”

Scott was left speechless. It was swift but decisive.

Next up was Shawn McCreesh from The New York Times.

McCreesh, who writes ENDLESS hit pieces attacking the president for every move he makes, tried to stir up more doubt…but this time, Leavitt didn’t let it slide.

He questioned Trump’s strategy for brokering peace...because journalists are much better at diplomacy than the president of the United States.

McCreesh:

“If the point is to get anybody on the same page, why wouldn’t Trump just take the call from Putin while the other leaders were in the room? He said it would be ‘disrespectful’ to that, but why is that disrespectful?”

Leavitt had him pegged from the moment he opened his mouth.

“With all due respect, only a reporter from ‘The New York Times’ would ask a question like that, Shaun.”

It was a haymaker…and he knew it.

But Leavitt continued by giving McCreesh a quick lesson in how diplomacy actually works:

“The president met with all these European leaders at the White House 48 hours after sitting down with President Putin on American soil.” “In fact, there was so much progress in the readout given to these European leaders immediately following his meeting with President Putin that every single one of them got on a plane 48 hours later and flew to the United States of America.” “These leaders, who this war is in the backyard, are very grateful that the president took that call, and that he was there to provide them with a readout of Russia’s thinking on this.” “Something that was not done by the previous administration at all.”

Masterclass.

Last, but certainly not least, was Fox’s very own TDS-afflicted reporter, Jacqui Heinrich.

Leavitt made an example out of her, forcing her to face the truth in front of the ENTIRE press pool.

It’s worth noting: this is the same reporter who hinted that Trump’s historic Alaska summit had been a failure and claimed Putin “steamrolled” him just minutes after it had ended.

And let’s not forget—Heinrich is newly engaged to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus and one of only two Republicans who voted against Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Food for thought.

Heinrich started:

“The president often says that this war would not have started if he were in office, and Putin confirmed that—”

But Leavitt cut her off mid-sentence.

“It’s true. Do you accept that as true? The European leaders do. And President Putin himself said that, by the way.”

Heinrich looked stunned.

She wasn’t used to anyone pushing back.

She scrambled to finish her question:

“The question I have is what is the president going to do to ensure that the security guarantees last beyond him into the time where he is no longer president? Does that have to involve Congress?”

Leavitt didn’t even have to think about her response.

“He understands the need for that, which he spoke to yesterday. It’s why he’s engaging in so many talks, and so many conversations with both sides of this war.”

Then she delivered the closer:

“It’s why, on the way home from Anchorage, Alaska—very late at night when many of you on the press plane were sleeping—the president himself was still awake at 2AM talking to European leaders and NATO about how we can ensure lasting peace and bring this confrontation to an end.”

It was a subtle reminder with a firm message.

While you [the media] are asleep, the president is working behind the scenes to accomplish all that he has set out before him.

She tried to ask a follow up question, but Leavitt quickly moved on to another reporter’s question.

Game, set, match: Leavitt.

