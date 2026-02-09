For the past decade, Super Bowl ads have followed the same tired formula — corporate virtue signaling, forced messages about “acceptance,” and brands talking down to the people watching while pushing cultural agendas most Americans didn’t ask for.

Some of that was still present this year, and it’s clear those campaigns haven’t disappeared, but there was a noticeable shift in tone that felt impossible to ignore.

Across both major corporations and smaller advertisers, marketing teams seem to be recognizing that the culture has moved and the old approach no longer connects the way it once did.

Rather than lecturing the audience, several ads leaned into family, tradition, and pride in the country.

They told straightforward stories, trusted the viewer, and let the message speak for itself.

Here are 10 of the best Super Bowl ads that weren’t woke.

10. ICE: This is Law Enforcement

This one caught a lot of viewers by surprise.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ran a 30-second ad during the 2026 Super Bowl portraying its officers as everyday Americans working to keep the country safe.

The ad described federal immigration officers as “friends and neighbors” who “love this country,” while showing footage of parents, veterans, and people in uniform going about their daily lives.

It also highlighted the tough work these men and women do every day:

“They are removing violent criminals from our streets and neighborhoods.” “It’s dangerous and difficult work, but ICE has one mission: to make America a safer place to live.” “And that’s what they’re doing.”

The underlying message was that ICE officers are just regular people, regular Americans, committed to protecting their communities.

“This is law enforcement. This is ICE.”

The ad also pushed back against left-wing narratives that aim to dehumanize law enforcement, showing these officers for what they are: neighbors, patriots, and public servants.

9. Cadillac Formula 1 Team: America’s New Team

Cadillac is entering Formula 1 for the 2026 season, bringing American engineering and ambition to the world’s fastest stage.

During the Super Bowl, the automaker premiered a one-minute ad that blended cutting-edge technology with classic American spirit.

Stunning visuals showcased the sleek new F1 car and the engineers behind it, while President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 words at Rice University echoed over the scene:

“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win.”

Cadillac was telling viewers that the same American pioneering spirit Kennedy celebrated in the space race, is what drives their approach to Formula 1.

The ad ended with words on screen:

“The Mission Begins” “Follow America’s New Team”

You couldn’t help but feel inspired by what’s in store for the Cadillac team this year.

8. InvestAmerica.org: Trump Accounts

During last night’s Super Bowl, the spotlight broadened beyond sports to America’s children.

President Trump’s Trump Accounts give every child born after 2025 $1,000 from the U.S. Treasury to start saving, creating real opportunity for their future.

The ad featured children speaking straight to the nation:

“Dear America, if I start investing when I’m 16, 9, 7, 15, it could change my future.” “All our future.” “My money can earn its own money.”

Each child shared their dreams: to be a nurse, to go to college, to start a business, to raise a family — to shape their own lives.

Then they spoke about the country:

“Children are the world’s best hope for the future.” “Our collective future.” “If not us, who? If not now, when?”

Millions of accounts will be pre-funded this year.

The ad ended with a simple, powerful message:

“Make the doors of hope and opportunity open to all.”

7. HeGetsUs.com: There’s More to Life Than More

A pro-Christian ad aired during the Super Bowl urging viewers to reject consumerism, modern vanity, and invite Jesus into their lives.

The spot showed shots of social media, influencers taking photos, a plastic surgeon scrutinizing a man’s face, and a child surrounded by mountains of toys.

“The one who dies with the most toys wins.”

“50 million Americans can’t be wrong because winning is more fun.”

“I want to feel more beautiful.”

The ad ends in silence with a woman standing alone in nature, as text appears on screen:

“There’s more to life than more.” “What if Jesus shows us how to find it?”

6. Adoption.is: Adoption is an Option

It’s rare to see a pro-life ad during the Super Bowl, but this year, Adoption.is broke through.

The ad’s entire message was that there is a third option to the abortion vs. pro-life debate for women.

The 60-second spot opens with a young woman looking at a pregnancy test and discovering she’s pregnant.

Gentle piano music begins, and a voice breaks the silence:

“I know you never expected this.”

The scene shifts.

Outside, angry pro-choice protesters shout, signs raised high, voices clashing — the chaos of the debate spilling into her world.

She feels caught in the middle, pulled in every direction, unsure who to listen to or where to turn.

“The anger and the voices are so loud.”

The narration continues, offering something different for women who don’t know what the right move is.

“They’re telling you that you’ve only got two choices. But the truth is, there’s three.” “Are these options difficult? Of course they are.”

The ad closes with a simple message, quiet but clear:

“But you deserve to know, adoption is an option.”

A brilliantly executed ad, shining a light on an option many women across America probably hadn’t considered before seeing this.