With the ancient citadel of the Acropolis in the background, the sun began to set over Athens, Greece. Standing at a podium in front was Secretary of State Marco Rubio, preparing to deliver an address to his Greek counterparts.

Everyone was expecting the standard foreign policy speech, but what Rubio delivered was far from that.

Using ancient Greek history as his anchor, Rubio connected the birthplace of Western politics and culture to the founding of the United States and delivered one of the greatest defenses of Western civilization ever uttered by a sitting American official.

He was talking about something much bigger than foreign policy.

It was a warning to Europe — the West is something that must be preserved, not forgotten.

These were the moments that stood out.