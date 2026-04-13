Last night on Fox, Stephen Miller sat down with Brian Kilmeade and laid out what the administration says is the next phase of its immigration agenda and fraud crackdown.

If you’ve followed Trump’s immigration agenda over the years, you know Miller has been one of the central figures behind it.

He’s been deeply involved in shaping the policy from the beginning, and in this interview he dropped several details that are easy to miss if you’re only catching the headlines.

Underneath the soundbites, Miller was essentially laying out a roadmap for what the next few months are expected to look like.

There were a few moments in the interview that really stood out.

The first was Miller’s pushback on the idea that the administration has somehow eased off immigration enforcement.

Miller says the opposite is happening.

He explained that the focus now is on tightening coordination between agencies and making enforcement more organized and efficient.

MILLER: “In order for ICE to be most effective at its mission we need to have good, sharp, smart, tactical planning.” “To be able to make these arrests as effectively, quickly and seamlessly as possible.”

Rather than isolated actions, Miller described a much more synchronized structure under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, with ICE and CBP working from the same operational plan.

He said Mullin is expected to sit down directly with both agencies to build what he described as the framework for the largest deportation operation in American history, designed to move as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

MILLER: “He’s going to be sitting down with ICE, with the professionals at CBP and developing a plan to carry out…the largest mass deportation in history as seamlessly, professionally, effectively, quickly as it can possibly be done.”

That was probably the clearest takeaway from the interview: the administration wants the next phase to look deliberate, disciplined, and large in scale.

From there, Kilmeade moved to an issue that defined Trump’s first term — the southern border wall.

While the wall dominated the 2016 campaign and much of the first administration, there has been far less public discussion about construction during the second term, so Kilmeade asked directly where things stand.

KILMEADE: “What will it take to get that wall built?”

Stephen Miller dropped some wild new numbers on border wall construction.

He said CBP is now accelerating building at a pace not seen before under President Trump’s leadership.

That’s when Miller dropped some eye-opening numbers.

MILLER: “So we got some very exciting news for you there, Brian.” “Right now DHS is at 5 miles a week under President Trump’s leadership on the border wall.”

Miller said this is what they’re calling “phase two,” building on the 500 miles completed during Trump’s first term.

More notably, he said construction is accelerating even faster. It was a bombshell.

MILLER: “And I just learned today that CBP says they will soon be at the milestone of 1 mile PER DAY in new border wall.”

He also added that the buildout now includes a water barrier along the Rio Grande designed to cut off river-based smuggling routes.

That’s a detail a lot of people probably were not aware of.

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The interview really shifted when Kilmeade brought up the Dignity Act.

This is the bill backed by Rep. María Elvira Salazar and a group of Republicans that could create a legal status pathway for millions of illegal immigrants.

Miller didn’t leave any room for ambiguity.

He said the administration opposes any form of amnesty.

MILLER: “You know this administration opposes amnesty.” “President Trump has always been clear in his opposition to amnesty and of course, you know my own views.”

From there, he zoomed out and made a broader argument that the establishment in Washington keeps framing the entire immigration debate the wrong way.

Instead of talking only about amnesty, Miller said the bigger question is what kind of immigration system actually strengthens the country.

That was probably the most substantive part of the whole segment.

He talked about pressure on schools, hospitals, public resources, and the broader social consequences of open migration.

Rather than making it only about legal status, he was clearly trying to reframe it as a question of national cohesion and public burden.

MILLER: “The real conversation is how do we have an immigration policy that makes America stronger and more unified?” “Not weaker and more divided.” That’s really where his argument landed.

Not just who stays and who goes, but what the administration believes the system should actually be designed to do.

Then came what was probably the biggest signal of the night.

Miller ended with a bombshell prediction: The storm is coming.

He started talking about what happens over the next several weeks to prosecute fraud across the nation that is bankrupting the country and its citizens.

And this is where it became clear that, in his view, things are about to intensify.

MILLER: “What you’re going to see with President Trump’s task force that he put Vice President Vance in charge of, is increasing scope of raids, prosecutions, enforcement actions and convictions.”

He described the current month as the beginning of a much larger ramp-up.

MILLER: “The month right now that we’re in is going to be the beginning of this large ramp up.” “In the near weeks you’re going to see more and more enforcement.” “More and more results and you’re going to see more and more delivery of justice for the American people who have been robbed blind.”

By the time the segment ended, the direction was pretty clear.

According to Miller, the wall construction is accelerating, the deportation infrastructure is becoming more coordinated under DHS Secretary Mullin, and the next few weeks are expected to bring a significant increase in raids and prosecutions to hunt down the fraudsters.

Whether people agree with it or not, the administration seems to be moving into a much more aggressive phase.

That was the real story from the interview.

Not just what they’ve done so far, but what they’re signaling is about to happen next.

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