On the latest episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher there were two moments that stood out above all of the rest.

They came from completely different conversations, but both had the same basic theme…Maher refusing to go along with something he thought was ridiculous, even when the person making the argument was coming from his own side of the political aisle.

His guests on the panel were Jessica Tarlov, the leftist from Fox News, and Christopher Rufo, the center-right conservative of the Manhattan Institute.

The first instance happened during a conversation with Tarlov, when Maher was genuinely stunned after she told him that Democrats are “less crazy” now on social issues.

The second came when Maher weighed in on the recent Macklemore controversy and asked why musicians feel the need to turn concerts into political rallies in the first place.

Both moments were perfect examples of Maher’s willingness to call out the absurdity, regardless of where it’s coming from.

Maher Couldn’t Believe Tarlov Was Being Serious

The conversation turned toward the Democrats’ recent problems, with Maher explaining how voters have become increasingly turned off by the party’s radical positions on social issues.

MAHER: “But I think these recent elections have been about the Democrats are crazy on social issues, people don’t like that, Trump’s crazy but economy is better. But he doesn’t have the economy anymore.” “I mean…”

Tarlov immediately interrupted Maher.

TARLOV: “And we’re less crazy.”

Maher paused.

MAHER: “Who’s less crazy?”

TARLOV: “Democrats!”

Maher couldn’t believe what he was hearing. He let out a guttural sound.

MAHER: “WHAT??!”

TARLOV: “You haven’t noticed?”

Maher looked at her for a second before breaking into laughter. He actually thought she was being sarcastic.

MAHER: “Have you seen the Democratic…”

He stopped mid-sentence and started laughing, as the audience cracked up as well.

MAHER: “You’re being sarcastic? Oh, I see.”

TARLOV: “No…”

MAHER: “NO?!”

“You think we’re less crazy?”

TARLOV: “Maybe not inside, but at least when we go out and give a speech talking about the economy and corruption…”

That was when Maher finally had to push back. He threw a haymaker.

MAHER: “They’re communists who think the Islamists are the good guys…”

“Are you kidding?! Less crazy?!”

TARLOV: “The candidates?”

MAHER: “Some of the candidates. You’re not following the Democratic Socialists of America?”

Maher had her dead to rights, and she knew it.

Maher may disagree with conservatives on many issues, but you have to give him credit for calling out the Democrats when he thinks they’ve gone too far.

This was one of those times where he just couldn’t let it slide.

Maher Takes Aim at Macklemore and Bruce Springsteen

Maher then touched on one of the stories dominating the headlines over the past week. British singer Ed Sheeran recently dropped “rapper” Macklemore from his opening act on his tour after Macklemore’s onstage shenanigans of chanting “Free Palestine.”

Of course, Maher had to weigh in, and once again, his argument was remarkably simple — people don’t want a lecture on politics at a music concert.

He dropped a heavy dose of common sense on the whole thing.

MAHER: “Is anyone looking for anything of this at a concert? I mean, do I really need a lecture on politics of any stripe, right when the molly is kicking in?”

There was a serious point underneath the joke.

This was one of those 80/20 issues, and Maher knew it.

People go to concerts because they want to have a good time. They don’t necessarily want to spend the night being told what to think about politics.

He didn’t stop with Macklemore...Maher also took a few shots at Bruce Springsteen for doing the exact same thing.

MAHER: “I don’t want Bruce Springsteen to do it either. Why is he doing this? What’s the point? Because the people who agree with him, agree with him, but there’s a lot of people, I bet, who are Trump voters who like Bruce Springsteen and always have.” “He looks like one of them, he’s a working-class guy. Now they have to go to the concert like, okay, I still like the music, but, you know, really? I don’t love you as much, Mr. Boss.”

It was a bang on take from Maher.

People are sick of getting preached to about politics by entertainers who have no more expertise on the subject than the people sitting in the crowd.

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