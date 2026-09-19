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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1d

No one with a brain goes to those concerts. When you have sold your soul to satan for fame and wealth, whoever supports that person or party is just as guilty.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
1dEdited

You couldn’t pay me to go see Bruce Springsteen. He’s a past his prime singer and then with his political views he’s an arrogant a$$hole. No thanks. Wouldn’t waste my time and especially not my money.

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