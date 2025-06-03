This is Where Fake Narratives Go to Die: Karoline Leavitt Obliterates Media Spin in a Masterclass White House Briefing
She exposed The Washington Post’s fentanyl spin, dismantled every loaded question, and left the corporate press with nowhere to hide.
Karoline Leavitt didn’t wait for the media to set the tone—she fired the first shot.
Before a single question was asked, she went straight after The Washington Post for what she called a dishonest and manipulative headline on the fentanyl crisis.
Their headline: “The mysterious drop in fentanyl seizures on the U.S.-Mexico border.”
Leavitt called it what it…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Overton to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.