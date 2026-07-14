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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
17h

We call it TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome but a more accurate name would be Mass Media Derangement Syndrome b/c its the media causing it and in this case Trump was simply their target. They could have done the same to Ron Paul if he had ever gotten to the final race and allowed a honest chance at wining . Had Ron Paul been president the media would have done the same "loosing its mind, go scorched earth" approach b/c the media is owned by corrupt wealthy individuals who are hell bent on not allowing any national leaders into office that they do not control.

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Jo Highet's avatar
Jo Highet
15hEdited

I often say the media’s character assassination of Trump was the most successful psyop ever conducted on the American people, even more effective than Covid! TDS is real!

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