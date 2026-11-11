Well, that didn’t go the way Thomas Massie planned.

Rep. Massie’s impeachment resolution against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth FAILED in the House this afternoon, 211 to 204.

Republicans held the line and blocked it. All of them except one.

The only Republican who broke ranks and voted with the Democrats to impeach Hegseth was Massie himself.

It was one of the most embarrassing ways to publicly end an otherwise unremarkable career in Congress.

It didn’t take long for President Trump to weigh in, and he didn’t hold back.

After hearing the news of the failed vote, the president immediately took to Truth Social and unleashed on Massie.

TRUMP: “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete.” Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot. The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. President DONALD J. TRUMP

This wasn’t the first time this week Trump went after Massie, either. The day before, when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tried to use the impeachment push to get Trump to throw Hegseth under the bus, he snapped on both of them.

TRUMP: “Massie’s a LOSER. Just like you’re a LOSER at CNN.” “Massie is a loser. Stone cold loser.”

Keep in mind just how big of a deal this would have been if it went through to the Senate.

Had it passed, Hegseth would have been the first Defense or War Secretary impeached in 150 years. The last one was William Belknap under Ulysses S. Grant.

Not even Robert McNamara faced articles of impeachment, and he ran the Vietnam War.

Think about that.

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Hours before the vote, Karoline Leavitt delivered an ironclad defense of Hegseth on live TV, and it’s the part of this whole saga that matters most.

Because it was Leavitt in the Situation Room with President Trump and Hegseth.

Not Thomas Massie.

LEAVITT: “I was in the Situation Room, I was in the Oval Office on many occasions where I watched firsthand Secretary of War Pete Hegseth act directly at the request and the execution of the commander-in-chief, his boss, the president of the United States.” “That’s why these articles of impeachment are fundamentally so flawed, because Secretary of War Hegseth was always acting on behalf of the president in directing the military.”

That’s the whole case against Massie’s articles in two sentences.

Hegseth was doing exactly what his commander-in-chief directed him to do.

So, who was in Massie’s corner? The Democrats…and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

This morning, former Congresswoman Greene appeared on NewsNation to declare that if she were still in Congress, she “would vote to impeach.”

GREENE: “You know, I’ve read the articles of impeachment and I watched Congressman Massie’s full address to Congress yesterday, as he read the articles...” “And if I were in Congress today, I would vote to impeach.” “Congress needs to reclaim its authority over war and Congress is supposed to vote when a war is lasting more than 60 days.”

It was absolutely ridiculous, but not exactly shocking.

Greene and Massie both have a personal grudge against President Trump and his cabinet, because Trump effectively ENDED both of their political careers.

Draw your own conclusions.

However, the best moment from all of this came from Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty, who, on his show this evening, took Rep. Thomas Massie behind the barn and extinguished what was left of his political career.

The entire two minutes of his monologue was pure gold.

As Finnerty exposed, Massie’s impeachment sham against Secretary Pete Hegseth was nothing more than a self-aggrandizing stunt against somebody he had a personal grudge with.

Massie never said a word about or tried impeachment with Biden’s unqualified appointees.

FINNERTY: “Thomas wants you to think this is like a profile in courage. It’s NOT. He is NOT.” “What you’re witnessing is the final move of a sad little man. Because Thomas Massie longs for the good old days when people like this were in charge...”

“Rachel Levine, a man who dresses as a woman, someone Joe Biden made a four-star admiral.” “I don’t know about you, but this is exactly who I want at the helm when things start getting dicey. Damn the torpedoes. Full speed ahead with Rachy-poo!” “Of course. There’s this guy, Sam Brinton. Joe Biden put Sam Brinton in charge of nuclear energy. I’m serious...”

“But Thomas Massie wants to impeach Pete Hegseth because Thomas doesn’t like Pete.” “Jealousy. Envy. Tucker Carlson told him to do it. I don’t know! Whatever you want to call it, it’s definitely not about high crimes and misdemeanors, though, I know that.”

Finnerty was bang on with this entire sermon.

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Republicans blocked this one. For now.

Democrats take over the House in January, and Leavitt isn’t pretending otherwise.

Though she was celebrating “fighter” Jim Jordan being chosen as the new House Minority Leader, she predicted that Hegseth’s impeachment was just the beginning of the storm that’s headed the way of Republicans.

Leavitt said Jordan was the right man for the job.

Jordan was the guy who tore apart the sham impeachments in Trump’s first term, so yeah, he knows the playbook.

LEAVITT: “We’re going to have sham impeachments.” “We’re already seeing articles being brought against our Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. I expect impeachment articles against President Trump as well.”

But today’s battle was about Massie and his personal grudge against Secretary Hegseth, and once again, Massie LOST.

Round two is coming. Buckle up.

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