This morning, Tom Homan held a press conference in Minnesota, just days after President Trump tasked him with overseeing enforcement operations in the state.

From the moment he stepped up to the podium, it was clear that Trump’s decision was already paying off.

Homan had something to deliver — and he wasted no time laying it out.

This quietly changes everything.

Homan hit the ground running. He opened by talking about the cooperation he’s seen between ICE and local officials, calling it something he’s never encountered before.

According to Homan, this collaboration is allowing ICE to take criminal illegal aliens into custody before they ever reach the streets, making operations faster, safer, and more efficient.



He called it “UNPRECEDENTED.”

HOMAN: “We currently have an unprecedented number of counties communicating with us now, allowing ICE to take custody of illegal aliens before they hit the streets.”



“UNPRECEDENTED cooperation.”



“I’ll say it again. This is efficient. Requires only one or two officers to assume custody of a criminal alien target, rather than 8 or 10 officers going into the community and arresting that public safety threat.”

Then came the announcement that turned heads.

Thanks to this collaboration, Homan revealed, 700 federal agents would be drawn down — effective immediately.

The move, he said, was only possible because ICE is now working hand-in-hand with officials on the ground.

HOMAN: “Given the increase in unprecedented collaboration, and as a result of the need for less law enforcement officers to do this work, in a safer environment…”



“I have announced, effective immediately, we will draw down 700 people, effective today.”



“700 law enforcement personnel.”

Once the shock of the announcement settled, Homan addressed those trying to block ICE operations in Minnesota.

He issued a direct warning to agitators and protestors, making it clear that their tactics weren’t working and never would.

HOMAN: “As far as what I saw yesterday, the roadblocks being set up…you’re not going to stop ICE.”



“You’re not going to stop Border Patrol.”



“The only thing you are doing is irritating your community, that want to go get groceries or pick children up or whatever.”



“I talked to the chief of police and he committed to taking swift action on those illegal roadblocks. They’re illegal, we shouldn’t tolerate them.”



“Again a complete drawdown’s going to depend on continued cooperation of local and state law enforcement and the decrease of the violence, the rhetoric, and the attacks against ICE and Border Patrol.”



“Federal law enforcement personnel, ICE and CBP and other partner agencies are patriots.”

Homan closed out the press conference in Minnesota with a moment you could feel through the screen.



He delivered one of the most powerful, heartfelt tributes to ICE and Border Patrol — the men and women risking EVERYTHING, every day to protect the country.



Amid the chaos, and the vilification of federal agents on the ground, the Border Czar made sure they knew how much they mean to everyone.

HOMAN: “In closing, President Trump and I want to thank the men and women of ICE, Border Patrol, and other federal agencies on the ground for your dedication to the oath you swore to enforce federal law and promote public safety.”



“It hasn’t been easy. I know the sacrifices you make. I know the sacrifices your families make.”



“I know your families worry about you every day. I know you’ve missed birthdays, anniversaries, holidays. I appreciate every one of you.”



“I wore that green uniform. I love the United States Border Patrol. I was an ICE agent. I know the job you have. I know the tragedies you’ve seen.”



“The president is with you.”

By the time he stepped away from the podium, it was obvious that Tom Homan was the right man for the job. He was delivering results, calling out threats to law enforcement, and giving the people doing the work the recognition they deserved.

