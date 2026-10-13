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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
18h

Naturally, feminists will complain about Katie because she’s very pretty. They’ll undoubtedly say some idiotic sexist things about her, and even suggest it should be a man’s job.

That said, the only question I have about all the fraud discovery and recovery is when will it all show up in the annual budget and the annual deficit, which both should be reduced by the amount of the fraud, right?

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NY Nanny's avatar
NY Nanny
19h

Sorry but she is more of an embarrassment than anything. Since when did the office of Press secretary become a beauty pageant? And why does it have to be a woman, even in the Trump administration? Really sexist in my estimation. Scott Jennings would have been much much better.

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