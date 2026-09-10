The media and the Democrats are out in full force today calling the first night of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas a “failure.”

They’re doing their best to paint President Trump as an unhinged tyrant and call the entire event lackluster.

They sound worried, and for good reason.

For anyone who actually took the time to watch it from start to finish, it was the exact opposite of what they are claiming.

Trump was on his game. Sharp, witty and focused.

He was in rare form, cracking jokes and totally in sync with his base, who were energized and ready for this next fight.

These were some of the best moments from night one. Enjoy.

Ken Paxton sends the convention into a frenzy with an epic one-liner about James Talarico.

Long before President Trump took the stage, Texas Attorney General and now U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton spoke to the crowd in Dallas.

After all, the convention was in his own backyard and he is in a tight race with far-left Democrat opponent James Talarico.

He leaned into the fight and torched Talarico with a brutal jab that resonated with his Texas supporters.

Everything about this delivery was perfect. The crowd erupted the moment they heard it.

PAXTON: “And this guy is really obsessed with transitions. He wants to transition your kids.”

[Crowd booing]

“He wants to transition Texas off of oil and gas.”

[Crowd booing]

“How about we transition him and his crazy ideas right out of Texas?”

[Audience erupts into cheers and applause]

Then Paxton took a moment to explain to the audience what was at stake with this Senate seat in Texas.

“He is the most radical Democrat in Texas history, but he’s also the most well-funded.” “That’s why today, I need your prayers, your votes, and your support. If we lose Texas, we lose the common sense revolution.” “If we lose the common sense revolution, we lose America. But together, we can send President Trump reinforcements in the Senate and change Washington.”

[Cheers]

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Senator John Fetterman stuns the audience with a video address at the Republican Midterm Convention.

There’s no question that this was one of the top moments from the entire evening.

Hours before it went down, Axios had reported that Senator Fetterman was about to give a surprise appearance that would cross party lines.

And that’s exactly what he did.

Fetterman suddenly appeared on the big screen praising his GOP counterpart, Senator McCormick, before promising to “fight” with President Trump to protect the steel industry.

It was not clear whether the Democrats realized how much weight this actually carried.

What he was about to do had almost never been done in modern politics. And it took a lot of courage to do it.

The video began playing and Fetterman immediately called out the anti-American extremism destroying his party.

FETTERMAN: “Yes, I’m Senator John Fetterman [from] Pennsylvania.” “Yes, I am a Democrat.” “Why am I here talking to you today? Because, well, I’m a commonsense Democrat. I’m always going to stand with America, I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism, and the anti-American way of life.”

That’s when he took a moment to heap praise on his “friend,” Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick.

“Dave McCormick is the kind of Senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania.” “I’m proud to count him as my friend.”

Then Fetterman did the unthinkable for a Democrat and promised to work with President Trump, to fight alongside him to protect the U.S. steel industry.

“Right back over my shoulder is the iconic U.S. Steel mill, and that’s exactly the kind of thing that we will work together, and we’ll work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the steel valley.” “I have this opportunity to introduce this great American, a great Senator, and yes he’s in a different party, but I’m proud to count him as my great friend.” “So for everybody in Dallas, I’m here to introduce Dave McCormick.”

[The crowd roared in the background]

Fetterman is truly an enigma.

This moment represented one of the most interesting character arcs of any politician in U.S. history.

It was an incredible gesture.

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Adam Carolla kicked off his address at the in Dallas with a “land acknowledgment”…

But not the kind everyone is used to.



Right away, it was clear that this was going to send the left into a tailspin.

The crowd at the American Airlines Center lost it the moment they heard it.

CAROLLA: “All right. I would like to start tonight with a land acknowledgment.”

[Laughter]

“This is the greatest land in the history of mankind.”

[Cheers]

“And if that bothers you, you, your communist and hippy buddies should get the HELL off it!”

[Audience erupts into cheers and applause]

Carolla absolutely owned that moment.

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President Trump gives Ken Paxton a hilarious backhanded compliment.

From the second that President Trump took the stage in Dallas, it was clear he was in a funny and energetic mood.

He kicked off his comedy routine with one of the wildest compliments he has ever given anyone…but it was genuine.

It must have been an absolute roller coaster ride for Ken Paxton listening from the sidelines.

The audience loved every second of this delivery.

TRUMP: “And I’ll go back stage, sir, you shouldn’t have said that. You’ve given them a sound bite…” “Let me tell you, it’s true.” “He may not dress right.” “He may not talk exactly perfectly.” “And he may not be the best looking guy I’ve ever seen.” “But you know what he is? He’s the greatest Attorney General in America and he deserves to be your next Senator!” “I’m sorry Ken! Where the hell is he?!”

This is the genius of President Trump. He says exactly what everybody is thinking but does it in a way that is endearing and draws more people in.

No one else could have just said what he said and still have been able to pull it off.

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President Trump takes a moment to honor House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Then came one of the most heartwarming moments from the entire RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas.

House Speaker Mike Johnson got a ROARING standing ovation from the whole audience after President Trump takes a moment to recognize everything he’s been doing.

Trump called Johnson “the greatest Speaker of the House in the history of our country.”

TRUMP: “The last Democrat Congress thousands of dollars out of your pocket, our Republican Congress…and by the way, we have… “I think [he] will go down as the greatest Speaker of the House in the history…in the history of our country, Mike Johnson!”

[Crowd erupts for Johnson in cheers, applause and a standing ovation]

Johnson looked up at the stage with a humble smile painted across his face.

“No, he’s amazing. Think of it…” “He’s got a majority of three. And three of them aren’t the best people, I will tell you.”

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune got BOOED by the crowd at the GOP Midterm Convention in Dallas.

There could not have been a bigger juxtaposition between the reaction Speaker Mike Johnson received and the one John Thune got.

As soon as President Trump mentioned his name, the audience’s reaction was almost immediate.

The base is not happy with with Thune’s inaction to get the SAVE America Act across the finish line.

TRUMP: “And John Thune is here from the Senate. Where is John…”

[Loud booing]

“No, no. John is working hard. He’s got great opposition. He’s got great opposition from the Democrats…Schumer and these guys, they’re terrible.” “He’s got great opposition. He’s working very hard. He’s going to have great success. You watch.”

The message sent to Thune and the Senate was loud and clear.

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RFK Jr. received a well-deserved shoutout in front of the entire RNC in Dallas for lowering the cost of prescription drugs for Americans.

President Trump told Bobby to stand up, and he humbly accepted the crowd’s electric ovation.

One of the top moments of the whole night. Kennedy has been working hard to advance his mission of making America healthy again.

He earned every second of this accolade from the base.

TRUMP: “We paid the highest drug prices in the world and now, because of what I did with Bobby Kennedy, who’s over there, with Dr. Oz who’s over there…”

[Trump points toward Kennedy, who raises his hand]

The audience immediately burst into a loud ovation for the HHS Secretary.

“Stand up Bobby!”

It was one of the greatest MAHA victory celebrations from Trump’s second term.

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President Trump dropped a new midterm slogan in Dallas and it was brutal.

Trump saved one of his moments for the end of the night.

Before he wrapped up his nearly two-hour long address at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Trump debuted a catchy new one-liner about the differences between the two parties.

This is going to be a very tough line for Democrats to answer for.

And the moment he said it, the audience immediately broke out into “U-S-A!” chants.

TRUMP: “They don’t care because they hate our country and they are Democrats.” “And they’re very, very wrong.” “On election night we’re going to prove that America does not belong to those who hate it, America belongs to those who love it.”

[Crowd goes wild]

It was the perfect way to cap off an electric night. The whole place was buzzing.

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