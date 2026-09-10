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Deb Nance
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There is the hope that Thune is stalling and will pass the Save Act close to the midterms so the democrats don't have time to react. I hope that's the case. After all, look how long Trump let Bondi get dragged while she was setting up all of the grand juries. We're at war and things are rarely what they seem on the surface.

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