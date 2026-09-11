It ended with a bang, to say the least.

The entire night was electric from start to finish. There were multiple moments when it seemed like the roof at the American Airlines Center in Dallas was going to blow clean off.

The crowd was energized and ready to ignite throughout the entire event, and every major speaker seemed to find another way to send the place into an absolute frenzy.

While the first night centered around President Trump himself and his legendary, nearly two-hour address, the second night belonged to the warriors carrying the MAGA agenda forward.

They came ready to fight.

Mike Rogers takes a flamethrower to Abdul El-Sayed and drops an iconic campaign slogan.

One of the best moments early in the night came from Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers, who spent a full minute drawing one of the cleanest distinctions between himself and his radical Democrat opponent, Abdul El-Sayed.

And when he dropped the line about Palestine, the entire convention lit up.

That slogan was almost as effective as Trump’s legendary, “Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you.”

ROGERS: “He’s a con man. I’m a law man.” “He wants to apologize for America. I want to defend America.” “He wants to represent Palestine. I want to represent Michigan.”

[Crowd erupts into applause and cheers]

“And when the radical Islamic terrorists threaten Americans, we don’t need a Senator searching for excuses. We need a senator HUNTING them.” “September 11th isn’t something that we deserved, no matter what Abdul’s buddies say, and thousands of courageous American men and women put on the uniform and went into harm’s way to make sure that could never happen again.” “We owe them a country that knows that our values are worth preserving and that our way of life is worth defending.”

The delivery was perfect. He didn’t need to oversell it.

The hard truths he laid out were powerful enough to resonate with voters.

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Ross Ulbricht draws an uncanny parallel between his story and President Trump’s.

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht got emotional as he recounted how President Trump gave him his freedom back with a presidential pardon.

It was a moving address. It was so unexpected, but that’s exactly why it home.

Ulbricht said the same weaponized government that tried to take down Trump had left him rotting in prison for the rest of his life, for crimes he did not commit.

Then he thanked Trump directly for keeping his word.

ULBRICHT: “I lost my freedom to a corrupt federal investigation. I was accused of crimes I did not commit.” “I was smeared in the media. Even as a first-time offender, [voice cracks] I was sentenced to die in prison.” “No parole…”

That’s when President Trump came into the picture.

“President Trump heard about my case. He felt compassion for me because he was also the target of a weaponized government.” “That’s right.”

[Applause]

“He said that if the American people send him back to the White House, he would free me.” “The day after he took office, he pardoned me.”

[Applause]

“He kept his word. And I walked out.” “Thank you, Mr. President!” “You gave me my life back, sir.”

It was raw and emotional from start to finish.

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RFK Jr. Exposes his former party, the Democrats, for being the party of unelected elites.

Bobby didn’t come to play games.

Many people are calling his speech the best address of the night, and one of the best of all time.

From the moment he took the stage, it was obvious that Kennedy was there on a mission.

Kennedy began by exposing the Democrat elites in front of the entire RNC in Dallas for “anointing” Kamala Harris as their candidate without a single vote being cast.

The whole place EXPLODED when he dropped the line about “no kings.”

It was devastating. He held nothing back on his former party that kicked him out.

This was righteous indignation.

First, Kennedy called out the Democrat Party for what they did to him.

KENNEDY: “They excluded me from the debates, they canceled the primaries.” “The Democratic Party changed the rules to make sure I could not win and neither could the other people who were running as Democrats, no matter how many votes we got.” “And for the first time in history, they canceled their own convention.”

Then he turned his fire to Kamala Harris.

“No voter ever cast a primary ballot for Kamala Harris.” “No elected delegate was ever consulted.”

“The party of ‘no kings’ simply anointed a queen!”

[Audience bursts out into cheers and applause]

“Handpicked by secretive party elites who nobody even knows who they were.”

It was epic.

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RFK Jr. rips the mainstream media for lying about President Trump.

RFK Jr. brought the American Airlines Center to its feet with one of the most honest realizations about President Trump.

The audience couldn’t stop cheering the moment they heard it.

KENNEDY: “The day that President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, within three hours of his shooting he called me and asked me for a meeting.” “And during the series of talks that followed, I realized that everything that I had heard about President Trump and everything I believed about him, from the mainstream media, was a lie!” “Everything!”

[Whole place erupts]

Bobby brought the heat.

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Donald Trump Jr. eulogizes his friend Charlie Kirk - “He represented the light.”

Powerful.

Donald Trump Jr. spent nearly two full minutes at the RNC honoring Charlie Kirk’s legacy on the anniversary of his assassination.

Don Jr. made it known that Charlie’s mission is not over; “We will not back down.”

Immediately, the audience began cheering: “Charlie! Charlie!”

TRUMP: “Charlie loved this country more than anything.” “He understood the moment that we are in and he knew what we were up against. He knew what time it was.” “He understood that the future of Western civilization was on the line in 2024 and beyond.” “You see, Charlie was good. He was pure. He represented the light.” “The killer who put a bullet in his neck in cold blood and the leftists who laughed and mocked his murder, well, they represent the darkness that we are all up against.”

[Applause]

“But we are here tonight in Dallas to stand up against that darkness and to send a loud and clear message.” “We will not back down.”

[Applause]

“We will not fold!” “We will honor Charlie by carrying his torch to save this nation that we all love so dearly.”

[Cheers and applause]

What an amazing tribute to a late friend.

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VP Vance NUKES a heckler with a Mexican flag.

Vice President Vance had many great moments in his address. He was on his game. Locked, loaded and ready to fire.

However, this jab in particular was masterful. It was a Trump-level move from Vance. His reaction was instantaneous.

When his address was interrupted, Vance perfectly handled a protestor waving a Mexican flag at the RNC in Dallas.

Then he fired back with a savage one-liner that sent the American Airlines Center into absolute bedlam.

And the “U-S-A!” chants at the end sealed the deal.

VANCE: “What the people at home missed is that we just had a protestor interrupted gas and waving the Mexican flag.”

[Audience boos]

“Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there, I’ll buy you the plane ticket!”

[Entire stadium erupts]