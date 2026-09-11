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Built From Scratch's avatar
Built From Scratch
19h

Thank you for this post.

Without cable it was a virtual news blackout about the convention.

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HAVUK's avatar
HAVUK
19h

On a sad day of remembrance, this was a hopeful compilation and a show of unity we all need. Great post, thank you.

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