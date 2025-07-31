TOTAL FALLOUT.

Senator Josh Hawley just introduced the PELOSI Act—a bill to BAN congressional stock trading.

But he sided AGAINST the Republicans to get it through. Trump backed it…then turned on him.

Now he’s DEMANDING Pelosi be INVESTIGATED for insider trading—and accusing Hawley of playing right into Democrat hands.

A political minefield cracked wide open in the Senate today.

Senator Josh Hawley introduced the PELOSI Act, a bill designed to bar members of Congress from owning or trading individual stocks.

It made it out of committee—but just barely—passing 8–7 after Hawley joined Democrats to break the tie.

This part is important to remember for the greater context.

The message he delivered wasn’t subtle.

“We have an opportunity here today to do something that the public has wanted us to do for decades,” he said.

“And that is to ban members of Congress from profiting on information—that frankly, only members of Congress have—in the buying and selling of stock.”

He pointed directly to the person the bill is named after.

“We’ve seen the former Speaker of the House make millions of dollars in profits,” Hawley said.

“The reason for all of this is that quite frankly, members of this body are privy to information that the normal person just is not.”

Then he backed it up with numbers.

“Eighty-six percent of Americans say that Congress should not be able to buy and sell shares of individual stock while they are members of this body.”

Just hours later, a reporter brought the issue to the White House, asking the president directly:

“Senator Hawley introduced legislation that would ban members of Congress from owning or trading individual stocks. That extends to the president and vice president. Are you in favor of that legislation?”

President Trump didn’t hesitate, but he didn’t fully commit either.

“Well, I like it conceptually,” he said.

“I don’t know about it, but I like it conceptually.”

Then he turned to Pelosi.

“You know, Nancy Pelosi became rich by having inside information,” he said.

“I think that’s disgraceful.”

But he still wanted time to dig into the details.

“In that sense, I’d like it—but I’d have to really see the—you know, I study these things very carefully and this just happened.”

He promised to dive in, before he backed it.

“I’ll take a look at it,” he added.

“But conceptually, I like it.”

Trump took things several steps further. He went scorched earth on Pelosi.

For all of the media to hear, he called for a formal investigation into Pelosi’s financial gains while in office.

“Nancy Pelosi should be investigated,” he said.

“She has the highest return of anybody, practically, in the history of Wall Street, save a few.”

“How did that happen? It happened by—she knows exactly what’s going to happen, what’s going to be announced.”

He kept pressing the point:

“You buy stock, and then the stock goes up after the announcement’s made. And she oughta be investigated.”

There was no going back. It had finally been addressed by a sitting president.

Later, Pelosi appeared on State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

He brought up Trump’s remarks. Pelosi was visibly annoyed. Livid you might say.

“Why do you have to read that?” she asked, cutting him off mid-sentence.

“We’re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid.”

In other words: stick to the script. Tapper pressed on.

“He accused you of insider trading. What’s your response?”

She called the claim “ridiculous.”

“In fact, I very much support the stop of the trading of members of Congress,” she said.

Then she fumbled.

“Not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong—if they are, they are prosecuted—but for the confidence it instills in the American people.”

When asked about her own trades, she deflected.

“I’m not into it. My husband is,” she said.

“But it isn’t anything to do with anything insider.”

Then she turned it back on Trump: “He’s always projecting. Let’s not give him any more time on that.”

That’s when a curveball came out of nowhere.

Shortly after Nancy’s embarrassing appearance on CNN, the president released a statement on Truth Social, which, well kind of confuses the entire position on what happened today with the stock trading ban.

In his statement, he attacked Senator Hawley, claiming that Hawley joined Democrats to block a Senate review of Pelosi’s 25 year stock trading history.

“Why would one “Republican,” Senator Josh Hawley from the Great State of Missouri, join with all of the Democrats to block a Review, sponsored by Senator Rick Scott, and with the support of almost all other Republicans, of Nancy Pelosi's Stock Trading over the last 25 years.”

The president went on to profess how Hawley is being used by Democrats to pass a bill, which will then be used another weapon in their arsenal to attack him with.

“The information was inappropriately released just minutes before the VoteVery much like SABOTAGE! The Democrats, because of our tremendous ACHIEVEMENTS and SUCCESS, have been trying to “Target” me for a long period of time, and they're using Josh Hawley, who I got elected TWICE, as a pawn to help them.”

So if Pelosi is on board with the bill, what’s it really all about?

“I wonder why Hawley would pass a Bill that Nancy Pelosi is in absolute love with — He is playing right into the dirty hands of the Democrats. It's a great Bill for her, and her “husband” but so bad for our Country!”

“I don't think real Republicans want to see their President, who has had unprecedented success, TARGETED, because of the “whims” of a second-tier Senator named Josh Hawley!”

After Trump appeared to lash out, many were left wondering—what really happened?

Senator Hawley set the record straight with an appearance on Jesse Watters’ show during the evening news cycle.

Hawley claimed that the air had been cleared, and that the president and him were both on the same page about banning Congressional stock trading.

“Listen, I had a good chat with the president earlier this evening and he reiterated to me he wants to see a ban on stock trading by people like Nancy Pelosi and members of Congress, which is what we passed today.”

“I think it’s absolutely vital we put a stop to this.”

Hawley doubled down:

“Pelosi shouldn’t just be investigated but prosecuted and we need to make what she’s doing illegal.”

Jesse Watters asked why Trump pushed back in the first place.

Hawley said it came down to bad intel:

“A number of people who are opposed to banning stock trading had said to the president that he would be covered by the bill, he would have to sell Mar-a-Lago and sell assets.”

“Not the case at all.”

“The president and vice president, their assets are exempted and here’s the point, this is what we talked about, the point of the bill is to BAN members of CONGRESS from trading on the information that only they have.”

“It ought to be illegal and it ought to be prosecutable.”

The saying goes: ‘The proof is in the pudding’. Let’s see if this bill goes anywhere in Congress.

