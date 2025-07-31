Overton

Overton

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
White Eagle's avatar
White Eagle
Jul 31

This is what I LOVE about our corrupt Congress. This insider trading ban issue was voted on and was signed into law before (about 15 years ago). But our Congressional members just ignored that law and it was biz as usual. Now they're going to waste the American people's time AND money by banning it again...making it into law...AGAIN.

Here's another example of how our Congress works...::::or doesn't work:::: The American driving public KNOW...::::or maybe they don't:::: that the first rule of the road is to KEEP TO THE RIGHT! It's the law! It's in the Driver's Manual that you must read and know it's contents to be able to pass the written part of the Driving Test. Feel free to correct me, if I'm wrong, but I believe Congress has voted on this law THREE TIMES. It passes every time. So...we have that law listed on the books THREE SEPARATE TIMES! THREE LAWS for the exact same issue. The problem is not with the LAW that it needs to be voted on again and again...the problem is with the lack of enforcement of that LAW.

Now to add to this problem further, I've driven behind one of those Student Driver cars, where a student is being taught how to drive by a "licensed professional driver". Where is that student driving that car? IN THE PASSING LANE! Making it clear that "Professional Driver" doesn't know what the "first rule of the road-KEEP TO THE RIGHT" means. Meaning his student won't know it either. This student will get their license and will use the passing lane as their personal path to get to the grocery store, while doing 35 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. speed zone, dangerously backing up traffic completely unaware they're driving illegally, while police officers ignore this issue. Instead of pulling that driver over and giving them a ticket, which would make them aware, they drive right by. Makes me question: Don't they know that driver is driving illegally?

In short...because "professional driving instructors" and "police" are not doing their jobs correctly, after 25 years of frustrated drivers getting stuck behind the brain dead sitting in the passing lane...backing up traffic, our US Senators and US Representatives bring the issue up in Congress that we need to have a law to prevent drivers from sitting in the passing lane...

I kid you not...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
Aug 1

Should add the judiciary and the Federal Reserve members to the ban.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Overton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture