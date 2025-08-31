Brianna Keilar thought she had Sebastian Gorka cornered.

Instead, she got STEAMROLLED with the facts.

Gorka said the quiet part OUT LOUD about the transgender shooter epidemic and the anti-Christian ideology that’s fueling it.

Then he dropped the HAMMER:

“Forgive me if I don’t go with CNN’s stats, okay? CNN has proven itself to be WHOLLY inaccurate…”

By the end, he even called her out for creating “live FAKE news” to her face—leaving CNN’s narrative in flames.

What CNN thought would happen and what happened were directly at odds with one another.

When anchor Brianna Keilar sat down for an interview with Trump’s Senior Director for Counterterrorism, Sebastian Gorka, she didn’t see the headlights of a locomotive coming straight for her.

Her foot was caught between the tracks.

The topic: the recent shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Another data point on the rising curve of violence committed by unhinged transgender shooters, once again targeting Christians. It immediately went in the direction no one at CNN wanted it to go.

Gorka said the quiet part out loud about the transgender shooter epidemic—live, on their own network.

Not only that, he called out the anti-Christian ideology fueling these attacks.

Gorka began the unraveling of the narrative: “We have to put this incident into the broader context of what we’ve witnessed.”

First, the transgender part.

“In just the last few years, more than half a dozen attacks of a similar variety involving individuals who were confused about their gender, to put it mildly.”

Second, the attacks on Christianity.

“And then, as you mentioned, at the top of your monologue: we have the videos, we have the statements from the dead shooter that were clearly anti-Christian, just as with the transgender attack on the Nashville Christian school, in which more children were killed.”

“There is an ideological connection to multiple of these attacks where innocent children, especially Christians and Catholics, are targeted. And that is very, very disturbing.”

This was just the beginning.

Keilar, with network talking points in hand, wasn’t about to let the truth come to the surface without spin. Trying to steer the conversation back into CNN-friendly territory, Keilar reached for a stat.

“Okay. So let me ask you about this. You know, 96% of attackers—when you’re looking at the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, looking at 172 mass attacks in the U.S. between 2016 and 2020—96% were non-trans men.”

“So I know you’re focusing on this shooter being trans. The shooter was trans…and that is certainly of note. But are you missing the bigger picture here, when you zero in on that instead of more broadly the school shooters as an epidemic—and you perhaps miss the through line that connects them all?”

It was riddled with issues and Gorka knew exactly what she was trying to do. He shut it down immediately with one VERY inconvenient truth.

CNN was padding the numbers by lumping in inner-city gang violence to dilute the real trend. This happens all the time on networks unwilling to face the hard truths.

“Well, no, because your facts obfuscate two things.”

He called out what CNN didn’t want anyone to notice.

“You are using data based upon the predominant gun violence, which is gang-on-gang violence with zero ideological content.” “If you remove all of that—the gang violence on the streets of Chicago, L.A., Detroit—then you come down to a much smaller data set.” “So it’s like those who say gun violence in America causes so many deaths, and then fail to note that the majority of the stats they are using refer also to suicides by gun, which of course is not what we are talking about here today.”

He wasn’t letting her move the goalposts.

“So let’s concentrate on mass shootings at schools, specifically Christian or Catholic schools.” “Then the data set is wholly different. So don’t conflate different data sets just to make a political point. There was an ideological content to this attack. That’s what terrorism is.” “It’s not because somebody didn’t get the drug deal they wanted. It is an ideological message.”

This was the first time someone had called out this kind of data manipulation on live cable news.

This was the precise moment when the segment EXPLODED. It went “off the rails”, if you will.

Keilar, still fighting to preserve her network’s narrative, said:

“So let’s narrow it down then, because by CNN’s count, when you look at 32 school shootings since 2020, in which you have four or more people who have been killed—so these are the larger school shootings—only 3 of 32 of those shootings were committed by transgender shooters.”

She thought this would shut him down, but there would be no coming back from what came next. Gorka nuked the very network that was hosting him.

It was an awakening. The Sword of Damocles had fallen on the mainstream media.

“Forgive me if I don’t go with CNN’s stats, okay?” “CNN has proven itself to be WHOLLY inaccurate in all kinds of things for the last ten years.”

Gorka brought the receipts of where the network had gotten things completely wrong in the past.

“Perpetrators of the Russia Russia hoax, and that we didn’t have an open border. So PLEASE forgive me if I don’t take your stats for granted!”

Keilar tried to regain control: “All right. It’s simple math. 2 of 32 shootings—”

But Gorka didn’t let her finish: “No it’s not, it’s distortions.”

“YOU are distorting the facts.”

And then came the hammer:

“Let me be clear, in just a couple of years, we have seen SEVEN mass shootings involving people of transgender nature or who were confused in their gender. SEVEN in just the last couple of years. That is inordinately high.”

He threw one last jab for good measure.

“I’m going to stick with the facts and not CNN’s pseudo-facts.”

It was brutal to watch.

The interview wasn’t quite finished though. Then Keilar tried to twist the knife, putting words in Gorka’s mouth.

Keilar then tried to put words directly into Gorka’s mouth and he didn’t let it slide.

“Well, let me ask you this. You've made it clear, and this is not going to change, you think transgender people are the problem here. So what specifically do you think should be done?”

That’s when Gorka called out Keilar for creating “live FAKE news” out of thin air.

“When did I say that? When did I say that Brianna?” “You just created live—you just created live FAKE news.” “You just did it right in front of the small viewership you have, okay?”

Keilar was not happy. She was clearly rattled but kept pressing:

“Mr. Gorka what do you think should be done here?! You have—you have zeroed on the fact on what you see as a problem, what you claim is a problem. What do you want to do about it?”

Gorka asked: “Do you think it's a problem that individuals are targeting little children at Catholic schools? Do you think that's something we should ignore?”

Keilar: “Of course I think that’s a problem.”

Gorka: “Thank you! So, what we should do, is we should look at the early warning signals, the signs.”

He then broke down in detail what needs to happen to actually prevent future tragedies against America’s children.

It was something that no one else in the media wants to talk about.

“I find it hard to believe that an individual goes from getting his mother to sign a change of name certificate, age 17, and then just a handful of years later, is mowing down INNOCENT children in a church pew during a Catholic mass, and NOBODY realized there was a problem.”

“That’s what we have to address to save the next children from the next atrocity.”

Gorka hit CNN with a hard fact that they seem incapable of grasping when anyone brings up the transgender shooting epidemic.

“It's not about the sexual proclivities of the individual. It's the fact that nobody seems to notice a very disturbing pattern towards violence.”

He made the point: none of this happens in a vacuum.

The shooter in Minneapolis, just like others before, had glaring red flags, digital footprints—yet no one did anything.

The final moments were all too revealing for CNN. Keilar, still grasping for her narrative, asked Gorka a follow-up:

“And what about all the non-trans school shooters?”

This was a mistake—because Gorka’s entire point applies to all shooters. It’s the exact opposite of what the left always demands after mass shootings: gun control.

Instead, Gorka made it clear the problem isn’t the weapon. It’s the person pulling the trigger.

“The same thing happens. They have multiple interactions with authorities, with their schools, with the principals. Why is something not being done?” “Instead of blaming an inanimate object, which is the weapon, how about addressing the human being instead? And giving them aid, giving them psychological support, giving them an off-ramp?” “That’s what needs to happen. We need to stop the violence before it occurs.”

But somehow, Keilar still wasn’t finished.

Hard to believe.

She tried a last-ditch gotcha question aimed at the Trump administration—and it backfired spectacularly.

“To that point, DHS cut funding to the Minnesota Department of Safety and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in July. That is the kind of funding that’s used to assess and manage mass violence threats like these. Was that a mistake? And should it be reinstated?”

Gorka was ready. This wasn’t about federal funding. It was about failed state policy. He made Keilar take a closer look at Minnesota—since she brought it up.

“The same state of Minnesota that actually enacted gun-free zones that we know THIS killer actually favored in his manifesto, in his videos. He studied the Aurora shooter’s policy of looking for sites where individuals were not allowed to legally carry and protect themselves.”

It was a reckoning on gun restrictions.

This was the moment Keilar knew she had just lost the battle. The defeated expression painted on her face said it all. Gorka continued.

“So I’d start not with the policies coming out of the Department of Homeland Security that gets the threat—and I’d concentrate on those municipalities and those governors like Tim Walz, who do what? DISARM honest citizens who could protect lives and save lives.” “Let’s start there.”

It was over.

The locomotive had destroyed everything in its path, including CNN’s narrative.

Watch very closely. This was EXACT moment that Brianna knew the narrative had been crushed.

That sigh said everything that needed to be said.

