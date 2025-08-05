Overton

Vesa Vanhatupa
Aug 5

Overton, have you already seen this ?

The embalmers of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association have recently confirmed that the so called "white fibrous clots" are real.

Last month Tom Haviland, who has been doing annual embalmer surveys on this topic, was invited to speak at the TFDA annual convention. During his speech, he asked for a show of hands, asking how many of the embalmers present are seeing the white fibrous clots in their work. And almost everyone in the room raised their hand.

This proves that this is not a conspiracy theory. These rubbery white clots that started to appear in 2021 are real and commonplace.

Below is a link to the article in Laura Kasner's "Clotastrophe" substack, and also in my own substack you'll find a general overview of this phenomenon if you haven't yet heard of this. Also I have compiled a collection of 170 Youtube comments, where healthcare professionals, embalmers and ordinary citizens confirm that these clots are being found in both the living and the deceased.

We need help from people with large followings to get this as much attention as possible.

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tennessee-funeral-directors-association

