He BROKE the mold.

This morning, President Trump called into CNBC’s Squawk Box, and things went off-script—fast.

Host Joe Kernen did his best to manage the moment, but Trump had other plans.

Joe tried to slip in a backhanded compliment, but he broke into laughter when Trump cut him off mid-sentence.

“You don’t have to say anything more, Joe!”

This was comedy gold.

This wasn’t your typical finance segment.

It started off as a routine call-in. President Trump dialing into CNBC’s Squawk Box for a little early morning talk about interest rates, inflation, the usual stuff.

But within minutes, it became clear that this was about to go off the rails.

Trump opened with one of his favorite topics, bashing the Federal Reserve.

What came from it though, was a full-on behind-the-scenes story about how Fed Chair Jerome Powell even got the job.

“Somebody that worked for me was a big fan of him… not a fan of his, he hardly knew him, but he wanted him so badly,”

“I did somebody a favor. I put him in there.”

Then, without missing a beat, he dropped the nickname for Jay: “He’s too late. He’s too late. That name will stick to him forever.”

When asked who might replace Powell, Trump gave just enough to keep Wall Street guessing.

“I think the two Kevins are doing well, and I have two other people that are doing well. I think it will be one of four people.”

The guessing game had officially begun.

Then came the Scott Bessent question. The media had been floating his name for days. Some even called him the frontrunner to replace Powell.

But Trump casually put all of the media’s hard work to shame in seconds.

“Well, I love Scott, but he wants to stay where he is,” he said.

He explained that he spoke with Bessent the night before.

“I asked him just last night, is this something you want? ‘No, I want to stay where I am.’ He actually said, ‘I want to work with you.’ It’s such an honor.”

“That’s very nice. I appreciate that. But no. Scott wants to do what he’s doing. He’s doing a great job.”

And with that, he pivoted right back to the economy.

“We made the greatest trade deals in the history of our country.”

Then came the turning point of the entire segment. The moment it all flipped.

Joe Kernen brought up Trump’s vote count in Texas. He tried to couch it into a sentence, but Trump immediately interrupted in hilarious fashion.

It even got Kernen chuckling.

Kernen: “You did get the highest number of votes in Texas. So that’s true but when—”

Trump: “I did. You don’t have to say anything more, Joe.”

Kernen: “I got to say this.”

Trump: “No. Don’t say anything more. Don’t qualify it. I got the highest number of votes in the history of Texas.”

Kernen: “You did… I’m moving on. I’m moving on.”

It was pure comedy. Joe couldn’t keep a straight face.

Trump had taken over the set and he wasn’t even in the room.

This was probably the best moment though. It was pure entertainment.

Kernen brought up Trump’s polling numbers, expecting to throw a little cold water.

What followed felt more like a backyard argument between two dudes who both think they’re winning the fantasy league.

Trump told Kernen he could run for President again in 2028 because his poll numbers are so good.

Trump: “I’d like to run. I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

Kernen: “That’s among Republicans.”

Trump: “People love the tariffs. They love the trade deals. They love that foreign countries aren’t ripping us off anymore.”

Kernen: “But overall poll numbers—”

Trump: “What?!”

Kernen: “Overall poll numbers. You don’t have the best you’ve ever had in overall poll numbers.”

Trump: “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

Kernen: “Among Republicans.”

Trump: “No, no, no. Among Republicans I’m at 94 and 95 percent. No, I’m talking about generally.”

Trump then pointed to CNN data analyst Harry Enten, who he claimed backs up his poll numbers.

“CNN is a shade better than NBC. I think NBC is probably the worst of them all.”

At this point, Kernen had completely lost control of the segment.

Trump was doing five minutes of stand-up on live financial TV.

Towards the end of the interview, just when you expected it to wind down, Trump flipped the switch to campaign mode.

He went straight for the Democrats’ jugular. CNBC listeners definitely were not ready for this one.

“The Democrat Party is self-destructing.”

Then he singled out Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

“I mean, when you have low IQ people like Crockett, I wonder if she’s any relationship to the late, great Davy Crockett, who was a great gentleman.”

“You have this woman, Crockett. She’s a very low IQ person.”

Off camera, you could hear Kernen trying to hold back from laughing.

“Somebody said the other day she’s one of the leaders of the party. I said, you gotta be kidding.”

Then, Trump turned his sights on Chuck Schumer.

“Schumer is finished. Schumer looked—I watched him the other day. He’s lost all of his confidence. He’s finished.”

What started as a segment on interest rates turned into one of the most hilarious and memorable interviews CNBC has ever aired.

It was classic Trump. Off the cuff and unfiltered.

